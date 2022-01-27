MIAMI, Okla. — The Tar Creek trustees are seeking public comments on a draft Phase 1 Restoration Plan/Environmental Assessment to evaluate and restore natural resources within the Northeast Oklahoma section of the Tri-State Mining District.
The draft assessment was written after seeking restoration ideas from the public in 2019. Some of the submitted ideas have been developed into restoration alternatives that will restore, replace, rehabilitate or acquire the equivalent of natural and cultural resources and their services lost or injured due to the release of hazardous substances throughout Northeast Oklahoma. The total cost for the six preferred alternatives is $7,992,334.
Trustees include the U.S. Department of Interior through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cherokee Nation, Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma, Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Seneca-Cayuga Nation, Wyandotte Nation and the Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and the Environment.
The plan may be accessed in person at the Bureau of Indian Affairs office at 10 S. Treaty Road in Miami or online at https://bit.ly/3H0ZStt. Comments may be submitted by email to TarCreekNRDAR@fws.gov through Feb. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.