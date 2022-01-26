Public meetings will be held Thursday on proposed contingency plans that would be used to cut back public transportation services if the city cannot fill driver seats for the current schedules.
Sessions to discuss what service reduction options the city has identified and why they would be implemented will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. They will be conducted in the City Council chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
The city’s public works director, David Hertzberg, earlier this month said that there are just enough drivers now to operate the Sunshine Lamp trolleys. If the trolley service loses even one of its commercially licensed drivers, there would have to be a change. A trolley supervisor is currently driving routes as well as supervising in order to maintain the current level of trolley service, Hertzberg said.
The trolleys loop the city on three routes with hourly stops at 60 locations. One of the proposed contingencies would merge the three routes into two, which would extend the time for each route to 1.5 hours from one hour.
Joplin’s other public transit provider, Metro Area Paratransit System, is not as threatened by driver shortages because its smaller vehicles do not require all drivers to have a commercial driver’s license, which the larger trolley buses do, Hertzberg said. They need only to have chauffeur’s licenses, which require less technical knowledge. MAPS provides curb-to-curb service by appointment.
Joplin receives grant money from the Federal Transit Administration to help pay for vehicles and operation of the transportation services.
City Manager Nick Edwards said earlier that the federal agency required the city to have a backup plan so that if the number of drivers falls below the staffing needed, there are options for making changes. He said that the plans, along with public input, had to be created even if they do not become necessary.
The contingency options proposed would be to:
• Reduce MAPS services from six routes to three per day.
• Reduce MAPS to four routes and shorten trolley hours. Instead of operating the current trolley schedule of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting time would move to 10 a.m.
• Reduce MAPS service to three routes and merge the three trolley routes into two that would extend the time to make the routes from 1 hour to 1.5 hours.
• Eliminate trolley service and continue the six MAPS routes.
Public comments will be accepted during the meetings. Public transit riders who cannot attend the meetings may comment by contacting Lynn Onstot, public information officer for the city, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1204, or by email at lonstot@ joplinmo.org.
