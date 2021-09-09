Several area communities have planned public 9/11 remembrance ceremonies on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
In Joplin, VFW Post 534 Auxiliary members at 7:45 a.m. will start reading the names of those killed during the terrorist attacks and will continue to speak them out loud until all names are read.
There will also be entertainment and raffles in the evening during the DJ Brown and the Bourbon County Revival, which takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the post, 110 Veterans Way. Door prizes will be handed out, and line dancing will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. There will also be a $7 ribs or chicken dinners served beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
Meanwhile, an event from Our Veterans First beginning at noon in Schifferdecker Park will feature a tribute to 9/11 victims and first responders, a car show, live music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, a silent auction and a raffle. Admission is free.
• WEBB CITY: Charlie 22 Outdoors will hold an event for the public at King Jack Park. A ceremony honoring lives lost will take place from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. The afternoon includes live music beginning at noon, a car show from 1 to 4:30 p.m., and a K-9 demonstration at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: The city of Pittsburg will hold a ceremony beginning at 8:40 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 911 W. Fourth St. At 8:59 a.m., the time the first World Trade Center tower fell, the Pittsburg Fire Department will perform a traditional bell ceremony. Immediately after, the fire department honor guard will post the American flag at half-staff.
“I think the more time that passes, the more important it is to recognize the sacrifices and bravery that were displayed on 9/11,” fire Chief Dennis Reilly, who was in New York City the afternoon of the attacks and participated in recovery efforts, said in a statement. “Many say, ‘Never forget,’ but unless we are willing to actually do something on that day, ‘never forget’ is really nothing more than a catchy slogan.”
The Pittsburg State University ROTC will conduct its annual remembrance ceremony starting at 8 a.m. at the northwest corner of Carnie Smith Stadium. Cadets will take turns reading each of the 2,977 names of those killed in the attacks and an additional 65 names of those who died of related injuries and lung disease.
They also will fire the ROTC cannon four times: at 8:46 a.m., when Flight 11 hit the first World Trade Center tower; at 9:03 a.m., when Flight 175 hit the second tower; at 9:37 a.m., when Flight 77 hit the Pentagon; and at 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
PSU also will display a poster exhibit, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” on the first floor of Axe Library through Sept. 24. The exhibit was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. It is free and open to the public during library hours. Library staff will host a short video and discussion on the exhibit at 2 p.m. Sunday.
• GRANBY: The Granby Police Department will host a flag-raising ceremony at Veterans Park at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.
• CARTHAGE: Carthage VFW Post 2590 will hold a 9/11 memorial event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the VFW building, 16759 Inca Road.
The event will feature a car and bike show, limited edition T-shirts for sale for $10 apiece, food available for purchase, live music, fireworks and a bounce house for children. The posting of the colors will take place at 4 p.m. Admission is free. All proceeds benefit local veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.