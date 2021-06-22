The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold one of its six local public hearings at 6 p.m. Friday on a rate increase filed by Spire Missouri, the natural gas distribution company.
Last winter, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the PSC seeking a net increase in its base distribution rates of approximately $65 million. It would raise the bill of the average natural gas customer by $3.28 per month to recover nearly $1 billion in investments over the last year years, 97% of which is for infrastructure upgrades and improvements to the distribution system.
The measure also would reassign $47 million in improvements that are currently collected under a separate surcharge on the bill into base rates. That move would not result in an increase.
Spire also wants permission to consolidate the rate structures of its two service territories known as Spire East and Spire West.
These local public hearings will be conducted virtually by WebEx and telephone conference. They will also be streamed live on the commission’s website, psc.mo.gov.
Members of the public who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session or make a comment to the commission, need to register by sending their first and last name, phone number, email address and the hearing that they wish to attend to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing.
To attend the public hearing by telephone, at the time of the hearing, call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number (access code) of 1339561939, followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). The password is 0108.
To participate by video/internet, visit the website www.webex.com. Participants also can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on their mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding access code and password listed below.
Any person may comment at any of the hearings, but they are encouraged to attend the hearing corresponding to the location nearest their service area for the most relevant information.
Comments at the hearing will be limited to five minutes per person.
Individuals wishing to mail comments should send them to the Missouri PSC, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102. They can also be sent electronically using the commission’s electronic filing system at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments. When submitting comments, please refer to File No. GR-2021-0108.
The rate case is expected to take up to 11 months.
Spire provides natural gas service to approximately 1.17 million natural gas customers in Missouri, including Joplin and nearby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.