A 10-day public comment period opened Tuesday on a proposed $48 million spending plan for Jasper County in 2020.
Members of the public may obtain information about details of the budget until the County Commission takes final action on the budget, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3.
A public hearing on the budget will be held at 9 a.m. that day in the commission chambers at the courthouse in Carthage. County residents may comment on the budget at that time, said the county auditor, Sarah Hoover.
Spending in the proposed budget is about $2.1 million more than this year, which was projected to be $45.9 million. Revenues for 2020 will not be estimated until year-end balances and interest payments can be added.
One of the reasons for the increase is more than $41,000 increase in the cost of workers' compensation insurance, Hoover said. The reason for the increase is because there have been some large workers' compensation claims.
Commissioner Darieus Adams, a member of the county committee that oversees workers' comp, said at a previous meeting that the county no longer gets a discount on its rate because there have been some injuries to county workers.
Workers' comp coverage has gone up from about $144,000 two years ago to $185,781 in 2019. It is to go down slightly next year to $184,649, according to the proposed budget.
Hoover said that anyone with questions about the proposed budget may come to her office at the county courthouse in Carthage or by calling 417-358-0421.
