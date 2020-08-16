A public hearing for Joplin's fiscal 2021 budget will be held during the City Council meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Monday.
The $123 million spending plan would be funded from an estimated $131 million in revenue, the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, said at a council work session on Aug. 10. The plan is more generous in anticipated spending than the fiscal 2020 budget, which was $105 million.
The city's general fund, which pays wages and benefits for city workers except those paid from the public safety sales tax, is budgeted to receive nearly $30.2 million in revenue. Expenses are projected at $29.1 million.
City Manager Nick Edwards told the council at the work session that the city staff trimmed capital expenditures this year in an effort to reduce the effect that the COVID-19 economic slowdown would have on revenue.
"Unfortunately, going into the next fiscal year, that threat is still there, so there is some level of caution as we built this budget. But really the story is that in 2020 the city is going to be impacted by the coronavirus, and its going to have an impact in our finances," Edwards said.
The budget was planned with concern that the 1-cent sales tax that helps provide revenue for the general fund could fall 2% in fiscal 2021.
Savings in the new budget includes $885,000 that is expected to be created as the transition begins to move pension coverage for police and fire employees to Proposition B funding; Proposition B is the voter-approved half-cent sales tax to close out the city-funded pension fund for police and firefighters and move eligible public safety workers to a new pension fund.
There are 582 jobs funded in the budget, down from 585 in fiscal 2019. Haase said the reduction is because there are some positions that have been funded by tornado recovery grants that will not be renewed now that the recovery work is finished.
Employment in public safety departments makes up nearly 70% of city workers, with 110 employed in the police department and 71 in the fire department. Some of those workers are paid from the half-cent public safety sales tax fund, which was intended to add more police officers and firefighters to those departments when the tax was passed.
The city manager said one challenge the city faces is that over the past decade revenues have been relatively flat and "expenses have had to follow that trend: "Bear in mind that the last 10 years have been one of the greatest financial periods in this country's history. So for the city of Joplin to have flat revenues, it's really troubling."
As the city ages, there are more neighborhoods declining. That increases the need for services, yet the revenue is not growing to keep up with those needs, Edwards said.
"Without cuts, deficits would have existed. So not only are we facing a situation where more is expected of us and our city is aging, but we are having to make cuts, going in the opposite direction, so we are not creating deficits."
Edwards said there are two goals for the budget. One is to address wages.
"I have a clear understanding that the inadequate wages the city is providing is the single biggest barrier that is keeping us from providing a better level of service to the public," he said.
Because of that, $1.1 million was set aside to propose an increase in wages. It could provide an increase in pay to city workers of up to 9%.
Results of a wage study the city commissioned should be available soon and are to be discussed next month. The council will decide what to do for wage increases based on that study.
In the meantime, step raises of 2% to 2.5% for city workers have been built into the proposed budget.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said at the Aug. 10 work session that he has been told that pay equity decisions create problems with workers and that is why some elect to give across-the-board increase.
"The challenge is we have jobs that are hard to recruit. If we are not going to address it now, when?" Stanley asked the manager.
Edwards replied, "Mayor, I think that's the conversation when the pay study comes."
A second objective, the city manager told council, is to protect the general fund reserves that have been rebuilt since the city had to use part of the reserves, accrued for emergencies, to pay tornado expenses in the aftermath of the 2011 storm.
Fund balance in 2012 was more than $17 million but was spent down in subsequent years to $9.7 million as the city rebuilt parks and fire stations and replaced fire trucks and other property destroyed. Much of those costs were recouped from reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Now the general fund reserve balance is more than $16.5 million, according to city figures.
