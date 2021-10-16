Two back-to-back public hearings on redistricting that will set the boundaries for Missouri House and Senate seats will take place Monday in Springfield.
A House of Representatives redistricting hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center, 333 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, followed at 1 p.m. by a Senate redistricting hearing. Other hearings are scheduled in Kansas City and St. Louis later this week, and in Jefferson City, Cape Girardeau and Kirksville in early November.
Redistricting takes place every 10 years following updated U.S. census data. Legislative districts could expand, shrink or remain the same, depending on which areas saw gains in population and which areas saw declines.
The purpose of the hearings is to give the public the opportunity to weigh in, either in person or online.
“It’s important that the people be given the opportunity to speak to the commissioners about their interests and what their concerns are when it comes to redistricting … because they’re the ones who will be making the decisions,” said Nick Myers, chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.
It’s every citizen’s duty “to be going and testifying on behalf of either their House or Senate district,” said Krista Stark, executive director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats. “It’s very important.”
Missouri lawmakers don’t want to see a repeat of what took place last week in Illinois, when few people showed up to participate in statewide redistricting hearings, including one one House hearing that lasted just 12 minutes.
Like an oversized puzzle, Missouri is broken up into not-so-neat sections — 34 Missouri Senate districts; and 163 Missouri House districts.
While the most dramatic line changes are expected to take place in the St. Louis metro area, which saw a population migration from the city proper to the outlying areas, possible changes to the House and Senate districts surrounding Joplin could take place as well — based on population increases.
The 2020 U.S. census, for example, showed Joplin grew from 50,150 in 2010 to 51,762 in 2020. Jasper County showed the largest population growth in the region, increasing by 4.6%, or 5,357 people from 117,404 in the 2010 census to 122,761 in the 2020 census, while the populations in Newton and McDonald counties grew by around 1%.
“The largest growing county, percentage wise, in Southwest Missouri was Christian County,” Myers said, which includes both Ozark and Nixa. "But I think virtually every county in Southwest Missouri saw growth. And that’s good.”
Under Amendment 3 — approved last year by Missouri voters — map-drawing duties will fall on the shoulders of two independent bipartisan citizens commissions, one each for the House and the Senate, with each comprised of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. A final redistricting plan requires a 70% approval from each commission prior to Dec. 25. If a bipartisan consensus can’t be reached — which happened 10 years ago — a back-up redistricting panel, made up of six appellate court judges, will step in to finalize statewide redistricting.
Should the commission become locked, forcing redistricting to fall to the judges “what the people said, their testimony, will be used to help (the judges) make their final decision, so it’s important for them to hear what the people want done," Stark said.
