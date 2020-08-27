Shannon Kelly wore the olive green uniform like those worn by World War I soldiers to a Thursday night open house held by the city of Joplin so residents could give input on the future of Memorial Hall.
The idea for the hall at 212 W. Eighth St. was conceived and built as a memorial to war dead by the Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13 and its women's auxiliary. They stumped in 1923 for voter approval of a bond issue to pay for the construction; in return, the building was dedicated as a meeting place for veteran organizations as well as a conference center and performance venue.
Kelly, of Oronogo, is the grandson of a World War I veteran. He said the hall is important because it symbolizes the sacrifice and the gift given by soldiers like his grandfather.
"I go around to local schools, and I give presentations about the First World War, and Memorial Hall is always a focus point of it," he said. He asks students if they have ever been to Memorial Hall, and many say they have. Then I ask them if they know when it was built and why it was built, and I tell the story of the American soldier in the First World War."
He invites the students to visit the war memorials at the hall. "I plead with them to read the names, and I tell them to realize these were real people who gave up their futures for ours."
He said he wanted to come to the meeting, which was at Memorial Education Center across the street from the hall, "to make sure the names get a voice in this. I want to see those names stay public."
Warren Turner, the current commander of the American Legion post, attended Thursday's meeting to express support for keeping the hall.
"We're meeting there and we hold our Veterans Expo there, so we want to try to do what can to promote Memorial Hall and renovate it for whatever they decide," he said. "We have got to do a better job of promoting Memorial Hall."
Members of the community arts organization Connect2Culture, who have conducted a fundraising campaign to build the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex next door to the hall and have an option on the hall if the city decides to divest ownership, also are interested in seeing it remain.
Clifford Wert, president of the organization, represented that organization and Cornell Complex "to let the public know that Memorial Hall is very important to a vision that we have consistently presented to Joplin City Council and the citizens that there is a great synergy with our project and Memorial Hall, and the prospect of the vision for behind Memorial Hall all the way to 10th Street" as an arts district.
The organization has spoken in favor of the city's action to pursue listing the hall on the National Register of Historic Places. "We have consistently spoken about our project being phase one of this vision," with the hall itself as phase two and the then the hall to 10th Street as phase three.
A consultant, SFS Architecture of Kansas City, is conducting a study for the city of the hall's condition and its viability if it were renovated.
The city has asked SFS to obtain public opinion about options such renovating the building as a concert venue, a civic center or both, or demolishing the building and using the land for a war memorial park.
There is another option, said Paul Bloomberg, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department: "That's if you don't see something you like and you want to make a suggestion, put your dream out there."
Wert said the arts organization and supporters of the Cornell Complex are recommending the option for renovation as both a civic center and performance hall. It is important for the hall to be as versatile as possible, he said.
Brian Garvey of SFS said the architectural firm started work on the project a month ago with a building needs assessment. There have been evaluations by structural engineers in the past, and the firm brought in a structural expert to get a fresh perspective.
Exhibits at the meeting included photographs of structural issues with the building. Several showed structural cracks in several locations and erosion of the building's ramp entrances.
A structural assessment being produced will include the recent collapse of a part of the roof deck that Garvey said was the result of nearly 100 years of water erosion. The structural assessment will identify the long-term concerns about the condition of the building and provide recommendations for repairs, Garvey said.
The group also is examining the past decisions regarding the building and its uses, including "the things that have been explored, why weren't they implemented and what might not have been successful."
A public survey also is available for residents to fill in their preferences for the building's future. Bloomberg said about 600 have been filled out so far.
Once that information is compiled, SFS will return for more discussions with the public. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 1. Details of that meeting will be announced.
A third public session is planned Oct. 29.
Online
A survey is being taken of residents to help determine the future of Memorial Hall. The survey will be available through Friday, Sept. 4, online at surveymonkey.com/r/JoplinMemorialHall.
