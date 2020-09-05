Three meetings will be held by the city of Joplin in upcoming weeks to obtain input from residents on stormwater drainage issues in the city, including neighborhoods.
That information will be evaluated for possible inclusion in an update of the city's stormwater management master plan. That plan identifies the deficiencies in the stormwater drainage system and the capabilities of the existing stormwater drains.
The city funds larger flood control projects with proceeds from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax, which is be due to be renewed next year if the City Council decides to ask voters to approve the tax for another 10-year period.
In updating the master plan, city staff wants to identify infrastructure deficiencies, drainage and flooding concerns, and erosion or water quality issues. That information will be used to put together a list of potential future projects to correct existing major deficiencies.
The meetings will be held to discuss the northeast, northwest and southern areas of the city. Residents are invited to come to the meetings to talk about drainage issues affecting them or their neighborhoods.
Map exhibits will available at the meetings for residents to provide city staff with a visual location of the areas where flooding occurs or where excess water is pooling.
Residents also are asked to bring any photographs or videos they have that illustrate the drainage issue. Questionnaires also can be completed to describe the nature of the drainage issue experienced.
All of the information will assist in the research phase of the study to ultimately develop a thorough stormwater master plan.
Meeting details:
• Northwest Joplin, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St.
• Northeast Joplin, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Housing Authority’s Community Center, Fifth Street and Turk Avenue.
• A meeting is to be scheduled for late September or early October for the southern area of the city. Details will be announced.
Information: Steven Martinez at 417-624-0820, ext. 531.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.