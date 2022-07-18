There will be a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., to discuss the Proposition Public Safety proposal that will be on the ballot on Aug. 2.
Attendees can talk with police Chief Sloan Rowland and fire Chief Gerald Ezell along with members of the citizens committee for Proposition Public Safety and with city officials about the proposal. Informational handouts will also be provided during the meeting.
Joplin residents are being asked to vote on a proposal that will levy a $1 tax for every $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property, with the revenue to provide better pay for and hire more police officers and firefighters. For a home with a market value of $150,000, the owner’s property tax bill would increase by $285, and for personal property of $30,000 it would be about $100, city officials have said.
City officials have projected that the taxes would produce about $9 million a year, and said they need $8.5 million to provide increased pay ranges for police officers and firefighters in the hopes of filling vacancies and retaining employees in those departments.
