A public meeting will be held next week to discuss construction of a stormwater project near Lone Elm Road and Murphy Boulevard in Joplin.
The work includes replacing the existing double box culvert on Murphy Boulevard, west of Lone Elm Road, with a triple box culvert. The improvements will allow for more efficient stormwater conveyance as well as an opportunity to increase safety for motorists by widening the road and installing curbs and gutters, the city of Joplin said.
A public meeting with city engineers and representatives of the city’s design engineer firm of Allgeier, Martin and Associates will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria of Columbia Elementary School, 610 W. F St. Residents are welcome to come at any time during the meeting to view the preliminary plans and ask questions about the upcoming project.
The project will be funded by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax approved by voters in August 2012.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1531 or 1538.
