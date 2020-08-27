What should be done with Joplin's Memorial Hall?
Residents have the chance to weigh in on that question tonight during a public meeting at Memorial Education Center, across the street from the hall. The city wants to know when residents last attended an event at the hall and what they thought of the building, as well as what they believe the hall could be in the future.
Globe staff writer Debby Woodin and photographer Laurie Sisk will bring you that story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also have stories about:
- The much-anticipated Friday night football game between Joplin and Webb City.
- A Joplin man who was sentenced in federal court this week for sexual exploitation of a child.
- The final night of the Republican National Convention.
Have a great night, and thanks for reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.