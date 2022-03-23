An open house will be held Thursday for the public to obtain information about a $30 million bond issue proposal by the city of Joplin to renovate and expand Memorial Hall.
The proposal will be decided by voters in the April 5 election. It will be listed on ballots as Question 1.
Those who have questions or want more information about the details of the proposal may attend the come-and-go meeting between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Conceptual drawings of the potential renovations to the building will be available for viewing.
The City Council appointed a residents committee to help inform voters about the details of the proposal. Members of that committee and city staff will be on hand to discuss the plan and answer questions.
The city would issue general obligation bonds of up to $30 million to pay for the renovation and for parking changes.
Property taxes would increase by 29 cents per $100 assessed valuation, or about $55.10 annually on a house of $100,000 in market value. Personal property taxes would go up $19.33 a year on a $20,000 vehicle. The taxes would extend for 20 years and would increase as assessed valuations rise.
The hall was built in 1925 with proceeds from a bond issue promoted by members of the local American Legion post as a place for memorials to war veterans and to hold meetings and conventions. In its early decades, conventions for veterans organizations and auxiliaries were held there, attracting hundreds to Joplin.
It also has been used over the years as a civic center or municipal auditorium for community events. The building was closed to public use in June 2020 as the result of a partial roof collapse.
Those who cannot attend Thursday’s session but have questions may contact Lynn Onstot, the city’s public information officer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1204.
Details, along with the history of Memorial Hall, are available at www.joplinmo.org/memorialhall.
