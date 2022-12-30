The public will have the opportunity to tour two new buildings next week during open houses for Dover Hill Elementary School and the Jasper County courthouse in Joplin.
An open house for Dover Hill, 1100 N. Main St., will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The school will open for classes on Wednesday and house 450 students who previously attended Columbia and West Central elementary schools.
The school, built on land donated by the city of Joplin, was constructed via a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020. Current projections show final construction costs coming in under the approximately $27 million budget set by the Joplin School Board.
The building was designed by CGA Architects and the DLR Group, with assistance from Allgeier Martin & Associates. Crossland Construction managed the project.
An open house for the new Jasper County courts building in Joplin, 633 S. Pearl Ave., will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. It is expected to fully open for business beginning Monday, Jan. 9.
Voters in 2019 approved the renewal of a quarter-cent increase in the county sales tax to pay for nearly $50 million in projects.
The new Joplin courts building, at a cost of about $35 million, is being paid through that initiative. It is intended to replace the nearby courts building that was built in the 1970s and is now too small to handle the court cases and other business that passes through it.
Other projects funded by the sales tax increase were a renovation of the Carthage courthouse and an expansion of the Jasper County Jail, both of which were completed in 2021.
Demolition of the old courts building in Joplin could take place in the first part of 2023, Jasper County commissioners said.
