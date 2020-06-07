NEOSHO, Mo. — With support of at least 60% of voters, officials with emergency services in Newton County say the public will benefit substantially from two half-cent sales tax measures approved June 2.
“This means a lot,” said Chancy Huntzinger, director of the Newton County Central Dispatch Center. “It was definitely a vote of confidence for public safety. We’re looking forward to the improvements and making those changes and updates.”
• Across Newton County, about 65% of voters approved of a half-cent sales tax to fund services related to dispatching emergency calls and other emergency services, with a vote of 4,501 to 2,422.
• In Neosho, more than 68% of voters approved a half-cent sales tax or funding the city’s police and fire departments, with a vote of 1,342 to 626.
The success of both means that an extra cent will be assessed on purchases made within the city limits of Neosho. The county’s sales tax is hoped to raise about $3.6 million annually, while the city’s is hoped to generate about $1.3 million annually.
But while the tax measures are separate, they are entwined. The county’s towns will see financial windfalls from no longer having to pay dispatch fees.
With the passage of the county measure, Huntzinger said, the cities, fire districts and other entities that pay the center for dispatching will no longer have to do so, starting with the center’s fiscal year 2021. Each municipality in 2020 will pay roughly $6.83 per call for dispatching.
The city of Neosho for its current fiscal year budgeted about $114,000 for those dispatching services.
Huntzinger said the county will also eliminate a 15% tax that landline phone customers pay for 911 services. Landline revenue has already declined to the point where the Newton County Commission has provided about $1.8 million to the center over the past 10 years.
County revenue plans
Revenue from the county sales tax will be divided several ways. The largest portion, 45%, will go to the dispatch center for its operations. The other allocations include:
• 20% would go toward the sheriff’s department.
• Another 20% would be used for capital projects.
• 10% would go toward reserve funds.
• 5% would be divided among Diamond, Granby and Seneca for city departments related to public safety.
Huntzinger said a meeting will be held soon by her department, the sheriff’s department and the Newton County Commission to start working on funding priorities. Huntzinger said she would like to add more dispatchers to her staff.
Sheriff Chris Jennings would also like to add deputies, he said. While his staff is considered fully manned, that number is not sufficient for the county’s needs.
“We’re at full staff, but we just need more manpower,” Jennings said. “We haven’t increased substantially in years. We’re talking about adding four more deputies, and we’ll do a step plan so that we are slowly adding people.”
Jennings said the department is also in need of a new evidence building — the current one is prone to flooding — and more medical cells in the county’s jail.
City revenue plans
City Manager David Kennedy said the city was grateful for more than two-thirds of Tuesday’s voters showing support, and said city officials must now honor the plans it made.
The money will be split between an operations fund that will address staffing and salaries and a capital improvement fund that will be used for purchasing equipment.
While some aspects of the general fund will be freed up for other city departments, Kennedy said the revenue will be used to boost police and fire services. The city budgeted more than $2.2 million for police and more than $1.9 million for fire in the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30.
Over the past decade, the city has been working to restore numbers of staff members to levels before 2010, when a recession and financial problems led to layoffs. Immediate plans for the new revenue will be to boost officer and firefighter pay in order to assist the city’s recruitment and retention efforts. As far as equipment goes, the city’s immediate plans are to pay off the cost of one ladder truck before 2021 in order to save $61,000 in interest and to replace another fire truck that went out of service in 2017.
Ultimately, the sales tax will help secure funding for bigger projects over the next few years, Kennedy said — including upgrading radio towers and building a public safety center. Movement on those projects could take three or four years.
“We want to be smart with this,” Kennedy said. “We want to be upfront, open and honest with this and follow our plan and do what we said we would do. That’s why we have to make sure the things we do are sustainable in the budget.”
