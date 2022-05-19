PITTSBURG, Kan. — Three published poets will read from their most recent works from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Root Coffeehouse & Creperie, 402 N. Broadway, Suite A.
The poets are Jason Ryberg, from Kansas City, an artist-in-residence at The Prospero Institute of Disquieted P/o/e/t/i/c/s and the Osage Arts Community; Timothy Tarkelly, from Southeast Kansas, who has had several works appear in Flyover Country, The Jupiter Review and The Daily Drunk; and Mack Thorn, from St. Louis, who has had works appear in Badjacket zine and the Whiskey Rye Review.
Copies of their books will be available for purchase. The readings are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.