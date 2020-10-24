In a year of uncertainties, most local voters know one thing for sure: who they want in the White House for the next four years.
In other words, there are few undecided voters left at this stage in the game. That's according to an informal survey of voters conducted by The Joplin Globe for this latest installment of "Pulse of the Voters," a quarterly project of CNHI, the Globe's parent company.
Despite the novel coronavirus sickening 8.3 million Americans since late February and contributing to the deaths of more than 225,000 so far, it has done little to sway area voters from their preferred presidential candidate. If anything, it’s hardened their stances to vote for either Republican President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger, on Nov. 3.
Joplin resident Jay McBee, a “libertarian at heart and mind” who historically votes Republican, will vote for Trump this year — no questions asked.
“I’ve experienced nothing that would make me hesitate to vote for the president,” he said. “My choice has been solidified not as much by the reasonable actions of Trump as by the erratic, radical agenda of the Democrats with regard to the erosion of our Second Amendment rights, illegal immigration, the advocacy of bonding out jailed criminals to garner more voters and the now disproven Russia (allegation of interference) to undermine our democracy.”
McBee was a full-fledged supporter of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ahead of the 2016 election. But Trump “has now earned my respect for his obvious love for this country, its traditions, our flag and its people,” he said. “He’s far from perfect and I don’t agree with every policy position, but he’s proven to me that he is the exact right person in this exact moment.”
Webb City resident Lisa L. Martin has described herself numerous times over the years as a “moderate in most respects,” having voted for both Republican and Democratic candidates in the past. But this year, she's in no doubt as to her vote: Biden.
“Nothing has given me hesitation,” she said. “This election was Trump’s to win or lose. His record is abysmal with respect to the long-term impact upon the economy, individual rights and international relations. He has had a destabilizing effect on our country and the world in general. (Biden) has experience over decades and the ability to work with those across the aisle.”
Martin voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 because she thought Trump was a “trainwreck,” but after his election, she opted to give him the opportunity to prove her wrong, to grow into the role of a leader and to bring cohesion to the nation.
“It became very clear that would not happen,” she said.
Joplin native Ted Conn, who voted for Trump in 2016 because he thought Clinton to be a worse candidate, said recently his vote for 2020 is still undecided. It could go to Trump, Biden or one of the third-party or independent candidates.
Conn believes Biden is "caring" and cut from the “old-school Democrat” cloth, yet he has "serious doubts as to his mental faculties." Concerning Trump, “I'm honestly tired of his incessant need to cause waves by saying literally whatever crosses his mind,” Conn said.
Ultimately, Conn said, “we as a country need someone who can work to bring us together. Trump has shown he cannot be that man, both by his actions and the media's and legislative branch's desire for him to fail. He inherited the divisions we are experiencing, but he certainly has not been successful at bridging them. Would Biden do better? I have my doubts, but that may be my natural cynicism showing through."
First-time voters
Many young adults who will vote in their first presidential election this year also appear to have their minds firmly made up.
Marady Anderson, 20, said she will vote for Biden, even though he wasn't her top choice. She initially backed Elizabeth Warren for the presidency and voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary election.
"I feel like the current administration has not handled the pandemic well at all," said Anderson, a junior at Missouri Southern State University who is studying international political affairs. "I’m voting for Biden because there are personal and political reasons like reproductive rights, LGBT rights and immigration. I feel like Trump has created an environment that targets those groups of people."
Anderson said her vote was solidified by the pandemic, which she believes has shined a light on the country's underlying issues such as poverty and domestic violence. The way Trump has downplayed the pandemic only added to her decision to vote for Biden, she said.
"(Trump) said the coronavirus wasn't a big deal, but I'm actually immunocompromised, so if I do get it, then it's a big deal," she said. "... I don’t expect the next president to solve the pandemic, but I’d like to see more executive action that works with the states rather than against them.”
Emilee Miller, 19, a Missouri Southern sophomore majoring in history, supports Trump for president. She knew she would vote for Trump when Biden was announced as the Democratic frontrunner, she said.
“I don’t agree with everything Trump has said or done, and he’s not my favorite person, but I certainly can’t deal with someone who’s showing signs of mental incapacity,” she said, referring to Biden. “I have been a little hesitant about voting for Trump because he’s not that well spoken, and I would like to actually hear him talk without yelling or pointing fingers but actually answer the question.”
Even though she’s a registered Republican, Miller said her philosophy will be to vote not along party lines but for the candidate she believes would be best for the country.
“For me, I’m ready for this election to be over with because I feel like it’s dividing our country,” she said. “It kind of feels just like the 2016 election, with brutal attacks against the two parties and trying to see who can one-up each other.”
Chim Okafor, 21, a Missouri Southern senior majoring in biology, plans to vote for Biden because of how Trump has treated immigrants and other minority groups. Okafor has relatives who have experienced problems with immigration services and can’t obtain citizenship in the U.S.
“The way Trump reacts to people of color, like when I heard him in talk in the debate, he didn’t condemn white supremacy,” he said.
Okafor knew he would support Biden when the vice president first announced his candidacy for president. He doesn’t agree with Biden on everything, but he likes that the candidate is open and receptive to the Black community.
“I’m confident in picking Joe Biden because I think he can change things for the better," he said.
