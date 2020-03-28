Pulse of the Voters: Residents say health care, immigration are top post-impeachment issues

Southwest Missouri voters say the top issues they're considering in the 2020 presidential race include longstanding concerns over health care and immigration.
Voters' priorities appear to be largely unchanged by the impeachment and subsequent acquittal of President Donald Trump. They also don't seem to be affected by the ever-shrinking field of Democratic challengers, which has been winnowed to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The Joplin Globe asked residents for their view of the November election in this latest installment of Pulse of the Voters, a project of CNHI, the Globe’s parent company.
Health care
Long before the first case of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, was reported in China last November, health care had been a major talking point among local voters around the dinner table and on various social media sites.
Local voters such as Doris Conyers, 76, of Webb City, for instance. The Democratic voter and advocate of the local Dogwood Trailblazers had health care on her mind when she attended a February open house of the Southwest Missouri Democrats in Joplin.
Conyers, a retired school teacher, said she was disturbed when Trump placed a target on the Affordable Care Act of 2010, former President Barack Obama's signature domestic legislation, and the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments that could overturn that law. She believes the Affordable Care Act should be improved, not dismantled.
“We shouldn’t be doing away with a plan that provides (millions of Americans) with solid health insurance,” she said.
Kallie Ipock, of Webb City, also said health care, which she tied to the opioid epidemic, is among her top political concerns in 2020.
“There are so many people dying daily from drug-related issues, whether it’s from drug overdoses or not having the funds to purchase their medicine, so they are dying because they are trying to make what they do have last. It’s not enough,” she said. “If we can give drug addicts medicine for overdosing, why then are we charging people who need a life-saving drug thousands of dollars a month? Something needs to change so that people aren’t sparing their life-altering medicine so they can afford other necessities in life.”
Immigration
One of the longest-running concerns on the minds of Democrats and Republicans alike has to do with America’s immigration policies, particularly those implemented or currently under review by Trump. The matter was a hot-button topic long before Trump took office, when one of his campaign promises was to build a wall along the country’s southern border in an effort to slow the flow of people crossing into the U.S. illegally.
One of the reasons immigration is important to Joplin voter and conservative Mary Ann Schlau has to do with the fact that both of her grandparents came to America from faraway lands.
“They never asked for handouts. They complied with all the rules to become citizens and made fruitful lives for themselves and their families as Americans,” Schlau said. “Our country is made up of many of these people who were looking to better their lives in a free and thriving country.”
Schlau said she's not against immigrants coming to the U.S. to become citizens. But she believes there aren't enough repercussions for those who are in the country illegally.
“I want a president who sees this and deports all of them," she said. "These people are not immigrants. They are invaders.”
But Carole Lynn King, formerly a Republican and now a Democratic voter, said the building of a border wall is a visible slap in the face to those who immigrated to the country previously.
“As a nation of immigrants, there is a calling upon us to act generously toward those who come to us fleeing from oppression and seeking safety and not throw up walls and separate families,” she said. “America must shelter and protect those who have nowhere else to turn and build a bridge to responsible citizenship rather than build a wall to keep them out.
Joplin-area resident Jay McBee said America’s immigration situation concerns him on two different levels.
“First, economically — just on the basis of supply and demand — wages are definitely driven down by unskilled workers paid at lower, illegal rates. True, we need workers, but Congress should work to devise a fair system that first meets the needs of current American citizens,” he said.
“Secondly, in terms of fairness, tens of thousands of other deserving humans around the globe wait patiently for their turn to pledge allegiance to our nation and become legal citizens of the United States. If I had worked hard to buy a ticket to watch my beloved St. Louis Cardinals play, and found someone in my seats that had just walked in and sat down — well, you get the point.”
Other important issues
Voters also said other issues beyond health care and immigration are important to the country's future. Protecting the environment is one area that’s foremost in Lisa Livingston-Martin’s mind.
“The last three years has seen a rapid reversal of environmental protection laws, regulations and policies by the executive branch — a reversal, ironically, of Republican-supported and -implemented laws, regulations and policies,” the Webb City resident said. “The short-term intended effect is to promote large industry growth by rapid use of natural resources. Unfortunately, (neither) history nor economics support this policy approach for long-term economic benefit, aside from negative effects for long-term resource management.”
Homelessness is another key issue for Ipock, particularly with media attention recently on cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco — governed by Democrats. In early 2020, 151,278 individuals were homeless in California, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That’s the highest number since 2007 and represents a 17% uptick since 2018. Nationwide, there are 3.5 million homeless Americans.
“We have women, men, children and even veterans who have served our country ... sleeping on the ground all year round," she said. "I understand there are so many more people suffering all over the world, but our country and our people should come first. Do you see any other country coming here to help our people who are suffering? No."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.