Southwest Missouri voters say the top issues they’re considering in the 2020 presidential race include the handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the faltering economy, and the nationwide divide on matters of racism and police brutality toward people of color.
Voters’ political loyalties seem to be largely unchanged by the dual forces of the contagious coronavirus and the faltering economy. But most voters, no matter their party loyalty, tend to agree that racism has been exposed as an issue in law enforcement agencies and the United State at large.
The Joplin Globe asked residents for their views of the November election in this latest installment of Pulse of the Voters, a project of CNHI, the Globe’s parent company.
Pandemic
The new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, was first reported in China last November before it penetrated the U.S. in late January. Voters are mixed on how President Donald Trump and the federal government responded to the pandemic.
Holly Brown, a Joplin resident and library social media manager who leans “more to the left” when it comes to politics, said some government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been forced to do the best with what they have in their pandemic responses.
“The CDC has been trying,” she said, “but because they had significant funding cuts, they were not able to do as well as they could have done. ... So it’s difficult to say the whole government has done a good job. In terms of leadership, I think our country has really been failed.”
Republican voter Richard Scott, a Carl Junction resident and retired certified public accountant, believes the virus was grossly underestimated because of “the lies and failures of the Chinese government and World Health Organization.”
“And then the ball was put in the court of the CDC, and their plans and processes were archaic,” Scott said. “It took President Trump and his task force to take it over and do what needed to be done. Testing was horribly inadequate. But again, that goes back to the CDC.”
Dusty VanGilder, an independent voter, believes the government responded "appropriately" to the pandemic with the information that was at hand.
“With hindsight being 20/20, I would suggest those of us without underlying health issues be allowed to go about our business as usual and leave the decision to shutter the business or limit the customers to the business owner in order to better maintain our small businesses and local economies," VanGilder said. "Those with health issues should absolutely take precautions as laid out by people with knowledge of the situation. Our problem, from the beginning, was a great deal of misinformation and the direct politicization of a health emergency.”
Economic downturn
Trump has repeatedly predicted a quick economic recovery once restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus start to ease — a view that a number of economists say is overly optimistic given the devastating effect the pandemic has already had on businesses throughout the United States and the time it will take before all or most Americans can confidently resume normal life.
Undecided voter Gus Carson, a Joplin resident who works at a casino in Northeast Oklahoma, disagrees with Trump’s prediction and believes it will take “two to three years” for the economy to make a full recovery, presuming the economy won’t be further restricted because of a second wave of the virus.
Scott, who plans to vote for Trump in November, said he is hopeful Trump’s prediction will be proven true, but “it probably won’t recover quite that fast because I think the world economy is weak.”
Republican voter Brian Farley, who lost his job during the economic shutdown, said he has been supportive of efforts to reopen the economy amid the pandemic. Without his job, he mowed lawns, delivered pizzas and did "other handyman stuff" to make enough money to keep up with his mortgage, car payments and other bills until he could return to work full time, he said.
“Keeping the economy up and running is vital for who we are as a country,” he said. “We have always been hardworking people.”
Better candidate?
Brown and Scott both said stay-at-home orders and the closure of the economy were necessary measures for containing the spread of the virus. However, their opinions differ when it comes to which person — Trump or Joe Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate — is better qualified to lead the nation out of the dual coronavirus and economic crisis.
“I think Biden is better qualified than Trump, but I have serious doubts about his capabilities as well," Brown said. "Even when he was serving as vice president, he often says things that just don’t make sense. He talks himself into trouble more often than I would like. But I’m much more confident in his ability to surround himself with people who will offer him good guidance and for him to listen to them, more so than Trump has done or will do."
“You just have to look at results," Scott said. "What (Trump) has done with taxes, tax reform, regulation reform — the man just knows how to get things done. If you want to look at Biden without getting into politics, just look back at what (former) Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said about Biden, because he’s been 100% wrong on all foreign policies. (Biden) just caters to the far left.”
VanGilder thinks Biden isn't fit to lead and Trump isn't "presidential" enough.
"That said, in terms of economic/virus recovery, President Trump would be the preferred of the two to handle it," he said. "I disagree with government control of most anything, and I feel that’s what Mr. Biden would push for.”
Carson said he is undecided between Trump and Biden: "Both have their strengths, and both obviously have their flaws," he said.
Racism and police brutality
Shortly after the coronavirus began to spread in the U.S., a wave of another kind erupted when George Floyd, a Black man, died while handcuffed after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Floyd's May 25 death sparked a wave of protests against police brutality, specifically as it is applied to people of color, and in support of Black Lives Matter and other groups advocating for racial equality.
Brown said she was aware of issues facing the Black community, but recent protests have indicated to her that they are bigger problems than she realized.
"It’s troubling to me that a significant number of Republicans, specifically the president and those who like to kiss his behind, seem to be denying that it is a problem," she said. "While I’m not surprised at that reaction, I think it further creates divides that are already there. It’s not what the country needs. Even the Democratic Party isn’t doing as much as they could, but they’re at least making an effort to try and bridge some of those divides.”
Scott said he believes everyone is "horrified" by the videos of Floyd's death and other instances of police brutality that have flooded the internet in recent weeks. But he also thinks the movement has been hijacked by others.
"Of course Black lives matter, but I think we’ve seen some take advantage of this current issue," he said. "Black lives matter — who can argue with those words? You can’t. But the looting, the sidetracking and derailing in hopes of a drastically socialistic agenda, I don’t think that’s what this movement we’re seeing is truly about.”
Natalie Hughes, who considers herself an independent voter, said the racial unrest of recent weeks won't have much of an effect on her vote in November.
“While I think that having the right people in office can help a little with new policies, it is changing the minds and hearts of the next generation to not see or feel superiority between races that will really influence real and lasting change,” she said. “That being said, racial equality, though extremely important, will have less of an impact on my voting decisions than the economy."
