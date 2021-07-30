PURCELL , Mo. — Voters in Purcell will be asked on Tuesday to OK the sale of the town’s water and wastewater treatment operations to Missouri American Water Co. after the city was unable to maintain those utilities on its own.
Voters in Purcell will see the following question on the Aug. 3 ballot: “Shall the city of Purcell, Missouri, be authorized to sell its water and wastewater (sewer) utility to Missouri American Water for the sum of $200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars)?”
Purcell Mayor Kelsey Freelend said she thinks passage of the measure will be good for the city and for residents.
“It is a very good move for the city,” Freelend said. “All of this goes back to the fact that our town was never really able to sustain the water and sewer treatment plant like it needed to be. There’s a lot of money that goes into sustaining a facility like we have.”
Freelend said the city in past years failed to charge residents the correct rates for water usage.
“We have a couple of years of people just overlooking meter readings,” she said. “They were just estimating them and not charging the adequate amount that it took to run the plant.”
Freelend said the previous mayor pro tem of Purcell, Nancy Wilson, who faces a felony charge of stealing from the city of Purcell, let the entire city staff go in February, including two water and sewer maintenance workers, without residents knowing about it.
Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager at Missouri American Water Co., said the company moved in and started managing the Purcell water and wastewater systems after receiving a request from state Sen. Bill White’s office to intervene.
“They basically were in a situation where they had no one there to take care of it and operate it,” Barnhart said. “So we stepped in. It was during the cold snaps, and there were all kinds of things that everyone who lived in this area was dealing with in terms of the weather and the impact, so it was definitely an emergency situation.”
Freelend said the money from the sale will help the city meet future bills and possibly have some money to put in some kind of reserve account for future needs.
Barnhart said Missouri American will make improvements to Purcell’s infrastructure to make sure it meets environmental requirements set down by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and provides better service to the community.
Barnhart said if voters approve the sale, it will have still to be approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the company hopes that the commission’s decision could be expedited because of the unusual situation. If the sale is approved, a rate structure will then be taken up.
The question requires a simple majority to pass.
