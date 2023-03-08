The Post Art Library has opened a call for entries in the exhibit "Lost and Found: Remarkably Bright Objects," dovetailed with a community read program run by Joplin Public Library. Jill Halbach, director of the Post Art Library, answered a few questions about the exhibit, which runs from April 6 to May 31. The deadline for entries is March 31.
Q. This exhibition is tied to "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. What is it about that book that makes you feel like this exhibit is a perfect match?
A. I feel this exhibit is a perfect match for a couple reasons. First, and without saying too much, "lost and found" is a theme in the book, so curating an exhibit of artwork created with found objects seems like a good fit. Second, this is a community read, so we wanted to have a community-based approach to the exhibit. Creating an open call for entry to the community allows us to do that while creating even more of a parallel to the community reading of the book itself.
Q. How difficult, or how easy, is it to work with found objects as a medium?
A. I suppose that all depends on the objects you’re working with. Some objects are physically easier to work with than others. Paper and photographs, for example. Objects like stones, glass, tile, metal, etc. might be more challenging to work with because they are bulky or heavy.
Also, it might depend on your interpretation of found art or found object art. Marcel Duchamp’s "Fountain" is often considered found art, but some might just see a urinal when they look at it. Taking an otherwise everyday or common object and making it into art is but one interpretation.
Another interpretation might be to collect numerous found objects and make a collage out of them, or to incorporate a few found objects into a painting or other mixed media piece. Like many things in life, it could be as easy or as difficult as you make it out to be.
Q. How often does Post hold community art exhibits like this?
A. We don’t necessarily have a schedule for when we release a call for entry for community-based art exhibits, but I’d say about once a year. In the past, we’ve released calls for entry for trash-to-art competitions, summer reading art challenges, and at least three different mail art projects, as well as a Post-it note art project, and a jewelry show.
Our first art show in our current location was the result of a community call for entry — we had numerous local artists participate. In 2021, we partnered for a statewide call for entry for Missouri Art Now, a traveling exhibition that featured artists from across the state.
But these are just our official calls for entry. We host art exhibits for the community on an ongoing basis. We have three wonderful gallery spaces and display cases inside the public library that we curate. We continually seek local and regional established and emerging artists who would like to show their work within the library. Anyone can apply for free at www.postartlibrary.org.
