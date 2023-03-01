The latest season of First Thursday ArtWalk starts today, with events being held on the first Thursday of each month through October. Linda Teeter, organizer of the event, shared more information about Thursday's activities.
Q. As another season of First Thursday art walks opens, what is the biggest change to the event this year?
A. We haven't crossed Seventh Street in more than eight years for an art walk. With the opening of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex came a seasoned host for ArtWalk, George A. Spiva Center for the Arts, which is located on the second floor.
Folks can enter the building on the Wall Avenue side entrance, and will find a music group performing in the lobby, with two artists showing their artwork.
Other changes or additions include Eccentrix, owned by artists Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen, sponsoring the printed maps this season. We added a QR code, so you can carry a map on your phone, instead of paper in your hand.
Full Bore studio will be at 413 S. Main St., and that will be a new monthly location with Debra and Josh Judy showing their art.
Q. Who are some of the new artists that attendees should note?
A. First-timers to ArtWalk are artists Stacy Heydt, Dietra Biely, Diane Simonds, Neva Rowland and Valerie Ockert. Also, having their first art show and reception is Robin Harnar (Urban Art) and Teresa Barrosa (Club 609). One of our professional artists, Andrew Batcheller (Beast and Barrel) is showing downtown for March and April after a six-year hiatus.
Q. ArtWalk is a rain or shine event. If it rains Thursday, what's the plan?
A. We have devoted artists who will suggest you pack an umbrella, because the show will go on in the indoor venues with business as usual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.