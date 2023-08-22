A full slate of performances, including dance, musical theater, puppetry and voice, was announced Tuesday as part of Connect2Culture’s 2023-24 season at the Cornell Complex.
C2C’s roster of events is divided into three parts: the Curtains Up Series, which brings in nationally touring acts featuring a variety of genres; the Ignite Series, which focuses on entertainment for children and families; and the Cornell Series, which highlights local and regional artists. There also will be a Corley Spotlight performance featuring a solo artist as well as three collaborative performances outside of the regular season.
Connect2Culture was founded in 2009, but the upcoming season will be only the second one to take place at the Cornell Complex.
“Our first season here was a huge success,” said Emily Frankoski, executive director of Connect2Culture. “I’ve had so many people reach out to me and talk about the quality and wide variety of shows we were able to secure. I’ve had some say they were amazed to find so many different types of offerings right here in Joplin. Many of last year’s performances you would only have had the opportunity to see in bigger cities.”
This year, C2C is leaning more heavily into holiday-themed content as well as programs for children and families.
In December, patrons can expect “A Night of Christmas” with John Glosson, “Merry & Bright: Songs of Christmas Cheer” with Ryan & Ryan, and “An Evening in Kringle City,” a locally produced musical.
Highlights from the Ignite Series include “Pete The Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure,” “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” and a performance of “The Ugly Duckling” by “America’s Got Talent” finalist Lightwire Theater.
The Ignite Series also has received funding to help support more than 10 school shows or workshops and help make performances at the Cornell Complex more affordable for families, Frankoski said. Ignite Series events are offered at $15 per adult, with children admitted free.
Other programs in the season include the return of Charles McPherson, a Joplin native and alto saxophonist who is featured on the “Joplin Uplift” mural at Second and Main streets; Joplin pianist Glenda Austin, performing a night of Broadway favorites; Voctave, an a cappella group featured in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; and “Celebrating Elvis Presley’s Recording From Sun Studios” with Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton, who played Elvis in the Oscar-winning film “Walk The Line.”
Frankoski said she believes it’s the quality and variety of acts that C2C has become known.
Last year’s season, for example, featured crowd pleasers like a tribute to the Beatles and a Christmas recital by Austin. It also introduced audiences to Celtic music by the Irish ensemble Danú and flamenco dancing by A’lante Flamenco.
The success of the first season also came with a few learning curves.
Frankoski said shows that were scheduled near major holidays, particularly Easter, saw lower attendance. C2C staff have tried to schedule performances this season with fewer overlaps with holidays or other major events, she said.
She also said C2C will no longer schedule artists for multinight performances to allow for bigger audiences and a fuller roster of artists.
Full season
The Curtains Up Series will feature:
• “The Voice” winner Jordan Smith on Saturday, Sept. 30.
• Voctave performing “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street” on Friday, Oct. 13.
• Chicago Tap Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 14.
• “A Night of Christmas” with vocalist John Glosson on Saturday, Dec. 9.
• “Thanks, But No Thanks — The Greatest Rejection Letters Ever!” on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
• American Patchwork Quartet on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
• String trio Time For Three on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
• “The Pirates of Penzance in One Act” and “An Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan Favorites” on Friday, April 26, 2024.
The Ignite Series will feature:
• “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure” on Sunday, Nov. 12.
• 123 Andrés on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.
• Lightwire Theater performing “The Ugly Duckling” on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.
• “Janet’s Planet” on Friday, March 22, 2024.
• “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” on Saturday March 9, 2024.
The Cornell Series will feature:
• Pianist Brian Woods on Saturday, Nov. 4.
• “Merry & Bright: Songs of Christmas Cheer” with Ryan & Ryan on Saturday, Dec. 16.
• Broadway favorites with Glenda Austin on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
• Charles McPherson Quintet on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.
• “Celebrating Elvis Presley’s Recordings from Sun Studios” with Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Additional performances include:
• Me Like Bees performing “The Ides Decennium Celebration” on Saturday, Sept. 23.
• “An Evening in Kringle City” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2.
• The Concert Truck on Monday through Sunday, May 13-19, 2024.
The Corley Spotlight performance present gospel and blues musician Jontavious Willis on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
