QUAPAW, Okla. — Quapaw Public Schools will close its high school and middle school programs and switch to virtual instruction on Thursday after a positive case at the high school was reported, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.
Elementary school students will continue to attend on campus, while in-person classes for the middle and high schools will resume on Sept. 16. Activities scheduled anytime before Sept. 16 have been canceled.
Middle and high school students were dismissed early Wednesday in response to the announcement. According to the post, the district will release more information about the closure soon.
