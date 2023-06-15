Through a new exhibit at the Spiva Center for the Arts, the Quapaw will continue telling their story through many forms of art. "Quapaw Nation 151" opens Friday at the arts center in Joplin.
“The Quapaw have been through a lot, and their story needs to be told,” said Barry Linduff II, director of communications with the Quapaw Nation and Downstream Casino. “Any time we can have a platform to tell that story to people, especially those who are our neighbors, we should.”
Last year was a huge celebration of the 150th Quapaw powwow, Linduff said. Going into the 151st powwow, the Quapaw Nation thought of further ways to get the story of the Quapaw and their journey out into the community.
Linduff, who helped coordinate the exhibit, grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. It’s always seemed to him there has been a cultural line between Missouri and Oklahoma. Many Native American aspects of culture that are prominent in Ottawa County are not as present in Southwest Missouri, he said.
Bringing the exhibit to Missouri is a way to extend communication across borders. Linduff also said it made sense to take the Quapaw story and bring it to Spiva’s newly expanded quarters in the Cornell Complex.
“It’s a long journey,” Linduff said. “Spiva’s been great to lend us a space to tell the story. But even as big as Spiva is, you’d almost need 10 Spivas to tell the complete story, and you’d still be missing some really important aspects.”
Powwow origins
"Quapaw Nation 151" ties into the annual Quapaw Nation powwow, this year to be held July 1-4. It is the longest continuous powwow in Oklahoma and the second-longest in the United States.
The origins of the powwow go back to 1867, Linduff said. He asks people to imagine the United States post-Civil War, with the economy in shambles and the government working on treaties with tribes.
A treaty was initiated between the United States government in 1867, exchanging money for the Quapaw land and their removal. But no one had money post-Civil War, and the payout didn't come until 1872, Linduff explained.
“Five years go by, and the tribe is almost completely eradicated off the face of the Earth,” Linduff said. “Quapaw members have joined other tribes. Some have perished; very few of them are left. In 1872, when the money first comes in, the first thing the Quapaw Nation does is have a picnic to celebrate the people around them that have helped them survive the past five years.”
The traditions of the Quapaw Nation were spoken and handed down over these 150 years, Linduff said. Sometimes art is the only way to look back after those voices are gone.
“Through art, you’re able to fill in some of the gaps on things that have been lost over history,” Linduff said. “It provides an ability to look back through the eyes of our ancestors to a time we’ll never be able to experience.”
"Quapaw Nation 151" includes art documenting the Quapaw meeting the French in the 1700s, their removal from Arkansas to several locations, and the eventual settling in Northeast Oklahoma.
These stories are told through historic panels from the 1600s, historical photography, sculpture, beading, pottery and contemporary pop culture art from Steven Paul Judd.
Also in the exhibit are replica paintings of the "Robes of Splendor." These ceremonial robes originated from the meeting of the French and Quapaw in the 1700s to form an alliance. The robes were given to the king of France to mark the alliance and have remained in France for 300 years.
Art by Charles Banks Wilson is featured in a companion exhibit in the Jo Mueller Reserve Gallery at Spiva. Banks’ daughter Carrie Banks Wilson is on the cultural committee for the Quapaw Nation and has brought several pieces to be showcased.
'Yet to be written'
"Quapaw Nation 151" looks forward as well. Linduff said there are some unfortunate echoes of broken treaties throughout Quapaw history. The Quapaw Nation currently is trying to get a $137 million appropriation from Congress. The appropriation all stems from the broken 1867 treaty, he said.
The government recognizes the Quapaw are owed the amount, Linduff said, but they still have to get Congress to appropriate the money. Linduff is headed to Washington, D.C., soon with Quapaw members to talk with members of Congress.
“The great part is the future is yet to be written,” Linduff said. “The future is bright for the Quapaw, but it’s not without its battles. We look forward to getting every Quapaw member what’s owed to them.”
"Quapaw Nation 151" will open at 5 p.m. Friday. At 6 p.m., there will be opening remarks as Quapaw Nation members explain the cultural meanings present, like the smoking of the greens to bless the exhibit.
Following will be a drum circle demonstration, dancers and a light food sampling of traditional Quapaw dishes. At 7 p.m., the Quapaw Nation will release a unique coffee blend for the event, followed by a screening of the documentary “Voices of Our Elders.”
