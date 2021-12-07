MIAMI, Okla. — The Quapaw Nation celebrated its culture in Miami on Monday by highlighting the regeneration of both the environment and the communities within its lands.
Monday’s event at the Coleman Theatre, initially designed as the Oklahoma debut of a documentary featuring the tribe’s sustainable agricultural practices, turned into something more as Chairman Joseph Byrd unexpectedly presented $30,000 to the Marine Toys for Tots program in Ottawa and Delaware counties.
The move, Byrd said, came as volunteers with the nonprofit found themselves working at the last minute to fulfill the Christmas wishes of at least 1,000 Ottawa County residents.
Byrd said organizers initially planned to set boxes up at the documentary screening, allowing people to bring a toy donation for the Quapaw Nation Blessing Tree. When tribal officials learned of the pressing countywide need, they decided to expand their giving in the spirit of community.
“It’s wonderful, this time of year,” Byrd said. “It’s a giving season, a time when you can get together with the ones you love. We have been very fortunate to reap the reward of our business enterprises and pass it on financially to this cause.”
The gift, Byrd said, is symbolic as the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals recently ruled unanimously, in a case centered on Quapaw Nation resident Jeremy Lawhorn, that Congress never disestablished the Quapaw reservation.
“Our boundaries (within Ottawa County) were reaffirmed in the Lawhorn decision,” Byrd said. “The Quapaw Nation wants to be a good community partner and be there to help, building bridges and spreading cheer.”
In the past few days, Sandy Love, director of the local Marine Toys for Tots, has been working to ensure area children in need will receive Christmas gifts. Love attended Monday’s event at the Coleman Theatre and said she was amazed by the generosity of Byrd and tribal leaders.
“This will touch so many children,” Love said. “This community is blessed by the Quapaw Nation. This is a great start towards meeting the needs in this community.”
Traditionally, Love said, the Marine Toys for Tots program strives to give children two games, two stocking stuffers and a stuffed animal. Bikes, often requested, are usually in short supply. While some children ask for expensive items such as game systems, others, Love said, ask for personal items.
“We have some children who are just asking for blankets because they are cold,” Love said. “We have others asking for things like bath products so they can just get clean. Many are just asking for daily survival things.”
‘Regeneration of land and culture’
The main event Monday was the Oklahoma debut of a documentary, “Regeneration of Land and Culture” by Brooke Bierhaus, which focuses on Quapaw Nation efforts to reintroduce buffalo into Northeast Oklahoma.
Bierhaus, a documentary filmmaker and visual storyteller based in Rogers, Arkansas, said she was drawn to the topic because it explores environmental issues and indigenous peoples’ rights.
During the filming, Bierhaus explored not only the tribe’s efforts in sustainable agriculture but also her own Quapaw heritage. Bierhaus’ paternal great-grandmother, Effie Greenback Riddle, was adopted from a residential Indian school in Illinois.
Bierhaus said she took an immersive approach in making the documentary. Scenes in the film include interviews with tribal elders and those working with the tribe’s agricultural initiatives. It also includes footage of the tribe’s buffalo herds.
She said Quapaw officials helped her throughout the creative process, which began in April 2020. The film premiered in October at the Hot Springs (Arkansas) Documentary Film Festival. It’s currently circulating among other film festivals. Bierhaus expects it to be available for public viewing by summer 2022.
