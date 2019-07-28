The Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma is expanding its casino and resort operation to Arkansas, a state the tribe once called its home, with a groundbreaking ceremony slated in early August.
A groundbreaking celebration for Saracen Casino Resort, a $350 million development by the Quapaw Nation, will be held Aug. 5 in Pine Bluff. The event will also serve as the grand opening day for the Saracen Annex Q-Store, a 20,000-square-foot convenience store located across the street, which will be similar to the Q-Store at the entrance of Downstream Casino Resort.
The Quapaw people historically lived in eastern and southern Arkansas before they were forcibly relocated to Oklahoma in the 1830s. The casino is named after Chief Saracen, who was a leader of the Quapaw Nation. He died at age 97 in 1832.
The Saracen Casino will be the Quapaw Nation’s third casino. The tribe also owns and operates Downstream Casino Resort near the Oklahoma/Missouri line and Quapaw Casino in Miami, Oklahoma. Downstream officially opened its doors on July 5, 2008, and drew more than 37,000 guests its first day.
“This reminds me of how excited and proud we were 12 years ago breaking ground for Downstream, and what that meant for Joplin and the surrounding region,” said John L. Berrey, chairman of the Quapaw Nation and of the Downstream Development Authority and Saracen Casino Development, in a statement. “Saracen Casino will be a lot like Downstream in terms of style, design and luxury, and in what we think it will do for Pine Bluff. But also, building Saracen Casino is a homecoming for the Quapaw people. That’s where we lived. It is where the great Chief Saracen is buried. So this is a very special for us.”
The casino is estimated to create about 1,000 construction jobs and approximately 1,100 permanent jobs once it opens in the spring of 2020. The development will span 570,000 square feet on 110 acres of developed land. More than 2,000 slot machines and 50 table games will be dispersed throughout 80,000 square feet of the gaming floor. An additional 300 machines will be located at the Saracen Annex Q-Store.
The hotel portion will feature 300 rooms, a conference center, entertainment venue, spa, restaurants and lounges, as well as a museum and cultural center. The grounds will also feature amenities such as a health clinic, safety and fire services, and a child learning center and day care.
The groundbreaking celebration for Saracen Casino Resort will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at 3512 Market St. in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
