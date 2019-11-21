The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors on Thursday named 14 people to a committee that will advise the board on who to hire as the next university president to succeed Alan Marble, who recently announced his plans to retire.
Bill Gipson, board chairman, said he hopes the advisory committee will hold its first meeting sometime before Christmas, but a date for that first meeting is still to be determined. The committee is needed because Marble, who has led the university for the past seven years, announced earlier this year that he will retire at the end of the school year.
Ten of the committee members were nominated by different organizations.
These individuals are Scott Boudreaux, MSSU Foundation; Steven Brunson, MSSU staff senate; Alan Cook, MSSU Lionbackers; Linda Dean, MSSU Alumni Association; Darren Fullerton, MSSU vice president of student affairs; Jerrod Hogan, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce; Nicholas Nicoletti, MSSU’s Empowering U program; Rebecca Mouser, MSSU faculty senate; Sarah Schultz, MSSU student senate; and Phil Stinnett, city of Joplin.
The search committee will also include board members Gipson, Alison Hershewe, Carlos Haley and T. Mark Elliott.
“The next step is to meet and begin discussing the results of the search firm process,” Gipson said. “Proposals were solicited for a search firm to assist in the identification of presidential candidates.”
Closed meeting
The selection of individuals to the committee was done in a closed meeting Thursday after the board’s regular meeting.
The Sunshine Law, a collective term for the state’s open-meetings and open-records laws, allows public bodies such as the board to go into closed session for personnel reasons related to the “hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees ... when personal information about the employee is discussed or recorded.” The law also says that “the term ‘personal information’ means information relating to the performance or merit of individual employees.”
Jon Dermott, an attorney representing the board, said he advised board members that their meeting was in compliance with the law. He said some of the people chosen for the search committee are employees of the university, and the board talked about details of those employees that they felt should be discussed in closed session.
“We’re not going to have a search committee that will make a decision; they’re just going to be an advisory committee,” Dermott said after the closed session. “They’re not making a decision. They won’t select the president; they won’t pick the president.”
Gipson said the board was going by the advice of its legal counsel, who he believed was right in the interpretation of the law.
“We certainly don’t want the first step in choosing a new president to be in violation of the Sunshine Law,” Gipson said. “We want to be transparent about the process; that’s why we’re telling you who is on the committee now.
“I can’t stress this enough — this is an advisory committee to the Board of Governors,” he added. “They won’t choose the next president; that’s up to the Board of Governors. We can do this in closed session.”
Jean Maneke, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association, said that in selecting individuals for a search committee, the board did not appear to be discussing anything related to an employee’s job performance and whether to hire, fire or discipline anyone, as allowed by law.
“They’re not being employed,” Maneke said of the individuals being discussed. “This is not a situation where they’re hiring them to do this task. They’re already hired; it’s not a situation where their qualifications for their current job are being discussed. This is not in any way related to their current job performance. That is a wrong interpretation of this.
“They were discussing naming a committee, and that’s not an exception that’s allowed under the Sunshine Law,” she said when contacted by the Globe. “This is a public body that is twisting the language of the law in an effort to try to find reason to justify an illegal act they’ve taken.”
New members
In other business Thursday, the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors welcomed two new members who were recently appointed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Mariann Morgan is an attorney with Checkett & Pauly P.C. in Carthage. Ron Richard, owner of C&N Bowling Corp. in Joplin, formerly served in the Missouri Senate and House. They succeed Tracy Flanigan, whose term ended on Aug. 30, and Michael Franks, who recently announced his resignation.
