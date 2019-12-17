CARTHAGE, Mo. — A question of ownership hangs over a Carthage paupers' cemetery that has become unattended and overgrown.
Clyde Hood, Helen Hunter and others with the Jasper County Cemetery Preservation Committee told Jasper County Commissioners on Tuesday that they think they have uncovered records indicating the county actually owns the plot of land that is on the north end of Oak Hill Cemetery in Carthage but is not part of Oak Hill.
Hood said the plot, referred to in legal documents as “Jasper County Cemetery,” is only half an acre, but it contains the remains of at least 41 people — and probably more — many of whose names are lost to history.
“There’s not a lot of background information on them,” Hood said. “Some of it could be retrieved through their death certificates, or if they were at the poor farm there might be a little bit of information with the county. These are primarily people who came to the Jasper County Poor Farm for assorted reasons — mental health, poor physical condition, to give birth, to die. There’s a lot of stories to be told there, and it’s a shame that where they’re buried is not being properly looked after.”
Hood said there are records of two cemeteries in that area — one that was actually used, called the Jasper County Cemetery, and the other platted as Woodlawn. According to the Jasper County Records Center, Woodlawn was never used, but the county does have records of burials in Jasper County Cemetery.
Somewhere along the way, the Jasper County Cemetery became known as Woodlawn, which has created the confusion about ownership, the group said.
Everyone agrees the county is not responsible for the Woodlawn site, believed to be today near Interstate 49, but Hood and others are hoping the county will conduct a further review of the property to clarify ownership of what they believe is actually the Jasper County Cemetery.
“What we would like to do is have the commission have another title search on this cemetery,” Hood said Tuesday. “And if it does indeed own it, we’d like to have it surveyed and maintained by the county.”
Darieus Adams, a county commissioner, said if it is determined that the county owns it, he has no problem with the county assuming responsibility for it.
Forgotten souls
Adding to the confusion is that the website findagrave.com also lists 41 people buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Carthage, but Hood said that is part of the same mix-up and that those people are actually buried in the Jasper County Cemetery.
One of those listed on findagrave.com as being buried there is 30-year-old Nancy “Lizzie” Abernathy, who was murdered in Carthage in 1891.
An account of the crime was printed in the July 23, 1891, issue of The Carthage Weekly Press the day after the crime.
“Last night about 11 o'clock, one of the most sensational tragedies ever known in the Southwest was enacted in this city by which Jeff Gilbert, the well known foreman at Norris' Livery Barn, shot and killed Mrs. Abernathy at her home in the front of a little grocery store on Oak Street between Orner and McGregor, and then took his own life with the same deadly weapon,” the article said.
“News of the horrible crime soon spread and the officers hurried to the scene of the tragedy. A large crowd had already congregated on the premises, eager to learn full particulars of the awful deed. The bodies were of course not touched, but the coroner was dispatched for and Messrs. Al Parker and Wash Logsden detailed to guard the premises.”
The article described the crime in detail and said at the end, “Mrs. Abernathy will be buried sometime tomorrow at the expense of the county.”
Marjorie Bull, a member of the Cemeteries Committee and longtime Jasper County historian, said that while official records say the cemetery was sold to the county and established in 1915, it’s possible that the area was being unofficially used as a paupers' cemetery long before then.
“There’s still a lot of research to be done,” Bull said. “I’m curious about who might be buried in the Jasper County Cemetery and if we have another cemetery that has been lost to time.”
Former Jasper County Records Center Director Steve Weldon said Sam “Fits” Luney is another person who may also be buried at the Jasper County Cemetery.
“When I was a boy and used to come to Joplin to visit family, my cousin told me of a town character,” Weldon said. “This fellow would sell homemade bows and arrows out on the street. He said this man was crazy and even had a pet squirrel.”
Weldon said he found an article about Luney, in a 1978 copy of Missouri Life Magazine, written by former Newton County newspaper writer and editor Emery Styron. The article said Luney grew up and lived in Neosho and Newton County for most of his life but that he traveled extensively around the country.
“He owned not horse nor mule nor car, but he got where he wanted to go with great speed and little effort,” Styron wrote. “He would make a sign telling where he was bound, then take out down the road. He was given rides by truckers, farmers, salesmen, housewives and bus drivers.”
The article says Luney was arrested in Jasper County for sleeping in a bus terminal restroom in 1967 and spent the last seven years of his life in the Fair Acres Nursing Home in Carthage.
“Sam died on July 30, 1974, and was buried in an unmarked plot for indigents west of Carthage,” Styron's article stated. “Only three people came to his funeral. Sam wouldn’t have minded though. He never cared how people regarded him."
Styron wrote that Luney once told a friend, “Most people think I’m crazy, but my pet squirrels know more than they do.”
Timeline
Hood said that in 1904, Dr. John A. Carter, who later donated the land that became Carter Park to the city of Carthage, started buying land that would become Oak Hill Cemetery.
Dr. Carter died in 1913 and passed his holdings to his son, John Carter. According to a deed Hood and the others found, John Carter sold half an acre of land on the north end of what became Oak Hill Cemetery in 1915 to the county for $100.
“It was several hundred feet north of Oak Hill Cemetery and was to be known as Jasper County Cemetery,” Hood said. “Over the next several decades John Carter added enough to Oak Hill Cemetery to where it finally abutted Jasper County Cemetery. John Carter died in 1963. The Bank of Carthage was executor of the estate. In the inventory and appraisal of the estate, it declares specifically the land sold to Jasper County is not included in Oak Hill Cemetery.”
Shane Moore, owner of Ulmer Funeral Home, which manages Oak Hill Cemetery, said on Tuesday that Oak Hill Cemetery has never owned that plot of land nearby but the cemetery sexton mowed it a few times.
