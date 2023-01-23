What do you think of the idea of taking an annual COVID-19 vaccination similar to the annual flu shot people get now?
"I would not like to do that at all. Basically there’s not enough research on it, I think."
— Suzette Russell, Carthage
"I think it’s a little premature because there’s not enough data on it. Like the flu vaccine, it’s ever changing, it’s different every year, and you can’t predict what strain is going to pop up."
— Sheri Williams, Carthage
"I think it would be a good opportunity for people who are worried about getting COVID. As far as me personally, I wouldn’t, but as far as having an annual scheduled date to get the shot, I think it would be good."
— Daniel Lillard, Webb City
"I don’t like the idea because I don’t really trust the vaccine itself."
— Daquis Roberts, Pittsburg, Kan.
"I think it’s a good idea because you think about it. It’s a brutal, brutal illness, and COVID is starting to rank right up there with the flu, so why not?"
— Tyson Peterson, Carthage
