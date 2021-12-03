Four people have been certified to be candidates in the Joplin City Council race, and an incumbent has become the 11th person to pick up a nominating petition.
A race has developed for the council seat in Zone 4, currently held by Diane Reid Adams. Another candidate, Mark Farnum, also has been certified to be a candidate for that zone seat.
To be certified, potential candidates must obtain 150 signatures from voters and the signers must be verified by the city clerk as being registered voters in Joplin. For zone seats, half of the signers must be residents of the zone. There are four zones.
The first two who were certified as candidates are Kate Spencer and Brian Evans.
Those who have picked up nominating petitions include Brad Esterline, Jon Buck, Eileen Donnelly and Josh Shackles and incumbent Doug Lawson, who holds a general seat.
Other incumbents who have obtained petitions for nomination so far are Gary Shaw, of Zone 1; and Anthony Monteleone, who holds a general seat. The general seat held by Mayor Ryan Stanley also will filled in the April 6 election.
Nominating petitions must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the city clerk to be verified before the candidates can be submitted for listing on the ballot.
In order to be eligible for candidacy, residents must be a qualified voter who has lived in Joplin at least four years and sign a declaration of candidacy to that effect. Those who pick up nominating petitions must show their voter identification card to the city clerk to obtain petitions.
There also are state campaign finance regulations regarding City Council candidates. Details about those can be obtained from the county clerk or the state’s Ethics Commission.
The city clerk can provide a booklet with information about election guidelines to those who are interested in potentially serving on the council. The booklet also is available on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org/electionguide.
Information is available at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., or by calling 624-0820, ext. 1220.
