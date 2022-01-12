Races have developed in the April 5 election for four seats on the Joplin City Council and two seats on the school board.
Races are in the works among five candidates for three general seats on the City Council, and two candidates are seeking the Zone 4 seat. Two of the general seats are those of incumbents Mayor Ryan Stanley and Anthony Monteleone, neither of whom filed to run again.
The other general seat is that now held by Doug Lawson, who is seeking reelection after gathering the necessary 150 signatures for candidacy. The other candidates for the general seats have not previously served on the council. They are Josh DeTar, Kate Spencer, Brian Evans and Jon Thomas Buck.
The incumbent holding the Zone 4 seat, Diane Reid Adams, will have a challenger in the election, Mark Farnum.
Gary Shaw, another incumbent, drew no opponents for his Zone 1 seat and is virtually assured of reelection.
All council candidates, including those for the zone seats, are voted on in citywide balloting.
The deadline to return nominating petitions to become a council candidate expired at 5 p.m. Tuesday. That deadline is set by the city's charter.
For almost all other local political subdivisions in Missouri, the filing deadline was moved up by several weeks by a new state law. Candidates for most other city council and school boards across the state had to file by Dec. 28.
Joplin voters also will elect two school board members in April.
Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson will seek two open seats on the Joplin Board of Education; each seat carries a three-year term.
A $30 million bond issue to restore Memorial Hall also will be on the ballot. If approved, property taxes would be assessed to pay off the bonds. The measure would require a 57.14% majority rather than a simple majority to pass.
