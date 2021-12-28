The Joplin Board of Education will see two new faces next spring after four newcomers, but neither incumbent, filed for election.
Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson will seek two open seats on the school board during the April 5 election. Each seat carries a three-year term.
The incumbents, Sharrock Dermott and Dr. Michael Joseph, did not seek reelection. Dermott, currently the board’s vice president, was elected in 2016 and again in 2019, and he has served several terms as president. Joseph was first elected in 2019.
In Webb City, two candidates have filed for mayor, which has a four-year term. Incumbent Lynn Ragsdale has filed for reelection and will face Jonathan Shull, councilman of Ward 3.
Four candidates have also filed for reelection to their seats on the City Council and run unopposed. They are Ray Edwards, of Ward 1; Alisa Barroeta, of Ward 2; Jerry Fisher, of Ward 3; and Jim Dawson, of Ward 4. Council members each serve a term of two years.
Incumbents Stephen Crane and Dan McGrew have filed for reelection for their seats on the Webb City Board of Education, which carry three-year terms. They face no challengers.
In Carl Junction, five people, four of them incumbents, have filed for four seats to be filled on the City Council.
Incumbents who have filed are Gary Stubblefield, Ward 1; Mike Burns, Ward 2; Bob McAfee, Ward 3; and Roger Spencer, Ward 4. Burns will face challenger Walter Hayes for the Ward 2 seat. The council is composed of two seats in each of the city’s four wards, and council members are elected on alternate years to two-year terms.
Three candidates have filed for two open seats on the Carl Junction Board of Education.
Incumbent Larry R. Cowger has filed for reelection, as well as James Hays, who is completing his first term. The two will face Jason Mickey in the election. There are seven seats on the board, and each board member serves a three-year term.
In Carthage, 13 people have filed to run for mayor and the five open City Council seats, a large number compared with past races.
Three people seek the four-year term as mayor: Dan Rife, David “Bren” Flanigan and Ron Bass.
As for the two-year seats on the Carthage City Council, Brandi Ensor and Maria Marroquin have filed for the Ward 1 seat. Trudy Blankenship is the only person who has filed for the Ward 2 seat. Incumbent Mike Daugherty and Robin Blair have filed for the Ward 3 seat. Incumbent Craig Diggs, Ed Hardesty and Aaron McDonald have filed for the Ward 4 seat. Shawn McGrew and Mark Elliff have filed for the Ward 5 seat.
On the Carthage Board of Education, incumbent Ryan Collier, Garrell Dry and incumbent Niki Cloud have filed for two three-year terms. Nathan Terry is the only person who has filed for a single two-year term.
There will be two races for two seats on the Neosho City Council. The city is in the midst of a three-year election transition to accommodate its expanded council and addition of wards. In April, Neosho residents will for the first time elect a representative to Ward 4, as the terms for Mayor William Doubek and council member Angela Thomas expire.
Two newcomers will run for that newly created seat in Ward 4: Carl Cobb and Eric Venter.
One at-large council position also will be open. Challenger Aaron Lewis will run against incumbent Thomas for that seat. Doubek did not file for reelection.
As for the Neosho Board of Education, the four incumbents whose seats expire are the only ones who have filed to run. President Jonathan Russell and board member Stuart Puckett will run for two open three-year terms, and board members Jenny Spiva and James Keezer will run for two open one-year terms.
