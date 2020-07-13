DUENWEG, Mo. — Duenweg's police chief, Robert Vice, left city employment over the weekend after town officials were notified of a racist comment he allegedly made on a video on Facebook involving a white female police officer being beaten up by a Black man during a traffic stop.
Vice denied making the comment.
City Attorney Judd McPherson said Duenweg officials were first made aware of the comment Sunday after being provided with a screenshot of the slur. The city posted a statement in regard to the incident on its Facebook page about 9 p.m. Sunday.
“Tonight a Facebook post was brought to the attention to city of Duenweg, Mayor (Russell) Olds, and the administrative director to the mayor's office,” according to the statement. “The city of Duenweg has taken this matter seriously, and the city of Duenweg no longer employs the officer involved with the Facebook post."
McPherson said Vice chose to resign after he was confronted by city officials Sunday evening. Vice had served as police chief for approximately three years and was with the department for seven years overall.
“He tendered an immediate resignation,” McPherson said. “The administrative director immediately went to Chief Vice’s home to confront him about it. You can’t take any quicker action than that. There’s no doubt that (racial slurs) will not be tolerated.”
The original shared Facebook post with the comment has since been taken down, and Vice’s Facebook account has been deactivated. The comment was made not on his account but on a third party's account. A copy of the screenshot sent to the city also did not include a time stamp of when the comment was made.
“Honestly, to the city, it doesn’t matter if it was made yesterday (or) a year ago,” McPherson said. “When confronted by the administrative director to the mayor, he immediately tendered his resignation. At that point, it takes any disciplinary actions out of the hands of the city of Duenweg because he’s no longer an employee.”
City officials have taken down Vice’s image and title from the city website. When asked if the city has ever received any prior complaints involving Vice, McPherson said they can’t comment on disciplinary issues.
Administrative director Justin Pryor also has been instructed to direct the information to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The group establishes minimum standards for officer basic training and continuing education, and it relicenses peace officers, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety website.
“They can look into it and decide whether it’s something that affects his fitness to serve as a peace officer, but discipline is no longer in our purview of authority,” McPherson said. “What we’ll do is send the information to the POST Commission. We’ll fulfill our duty there, and that’s the limit of our available remedies, if you will, as far as discipline.”
Vice said in an interview with the Globe that he didn’t make the comment and is unsure where it originated.
“I’m still trying to figure it out because I don’t even know when the post was made, who made it or what happened,” he said. “I was gone with my family all day yesterday (Sunday), and I get called in saying, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on. Have you seen this?’ And I say, "Sorry, I can’t say that I have.' I’ve got friends and family calling that this post was made. What’s going on? I don’t know what’s been made because I can’t see it. It just kind of snowballed from there, and I don’t even know what to say about this.”
When confronted by city officials, Vice said, he went with their suggestion to step down because he couldn't prove someone else made the comment. Vice said he also told city officials that if it was in the best interest of the city, he would just leave.
“It’s one of those things like where do I start?" he said. "Can you prove that I typed that out, when was it sent, where it was sent from? And nobody can give an answer. I’ve gone back and tried to look for it, and there’s nothing there."
He said he went through his Facebook activity log and history but couldn’t find the original comment. He said he deleted his Facebook account after his family began receiving threats.
“They’ve said on Facebook that they’re going to come and riot, people are going to burn the house down, do threats to do harm, and everything else,” Vice said. “And I didn’t even make this comment. I want to see the date, time and the original post. But apparently the original post is gone.
“I’ve never had a complaint on me for anything,” he said.
An interim police chief has not yet been appointed. McPherson said it is a part-time position.
