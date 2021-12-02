NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Last year, the people behind a live Nativity scene recorded a movie-style special. This year, they are grateful to be back in person.
Around 400 volunteers and congregation members of Racine Christian Church will present "Journey to Bethlehem," a live, walk-around theater production that depicts the first day of Jesus' life.
The production is a walking trail that features a live stage show and an interactive outdoor theater, said Darrin Brower, worship minister and director of the production.
It lets participants simulate a journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem taken by Jesus' parents, Joseph and Mary. The live Nativity scene features real animals — many of which are owned by congregation members.
It is a significant investment of time and money for the church, Brower said. In addition to enlisting the help of about 400 volunteers, the church spends $15,000 and $20,000 each year for things ranging from renting camels for the Nativity scene to providing cookies and hot chocolate at the end of the trail.
But members keep doing it because of how meaningful it is, Brower said.
"There is a face-to-face encounter when people go into the stable scene," Brower said. "When you see the live baby, it's impactful and makes the story come to life. Understanding God's love for us is one of the purest messages we can send to the community."
The display started decades ago as something for congregation members. One of the church's members held the scene on his property and invited congregation members and others to witness it. But about 21 years ago, the church got the idea to invite the public.
"Journey to Bethlehem" is based on a similar production in Oklahoma City, Brower said. The church borrowed that script and made its own tweaks, then invited the public.
The program has been improved and streamlined year after year, Brower said. One of the biggest changes has been the arrangement of the features to prevent long waits — people four or five years ago waited as long as 90 minutes to get started, but now they wait about 15 minutes, he said. Once people are allowed to enter, the entire experience takes 90 minutes to two hours.
In addition to offering a holiday activity to the community, Brower said, the volunteers also enjoy working together to produce it.
"It's so cool to see so many people pool together," Brower said. "There is a community aspect that it creates within the church body. They get to know each other and spend time together. It's a cool bonding experience."
