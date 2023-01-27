A radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer is easy to detect inside homes.
Health officials across the country used awareness events this week to highlight the hazards of radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas.
While numbers pale in comparison to smokers, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, according to information from the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA reports that among the 21,000 annual deaths that radon triggers, about 2,900 are people who never smoked.
By comparison, smoking causes about 160,000 deaths annually, the EPA reports. That means smokers in particular should be concerned about radon in their home.
"When it comes to radon and smoking, one plus one is more than two," said Dr. Yashwanth Yerramalla, a pulmonologist with Freeman Health System. "The effects of the two are synergistic, and the damage from both gets much higher."
Because the Four-State Area is known for having a higher smoking rate, the combination of smoking and radon carries a higher risk level, Yerramalla said.
The radon aspect of that equation is easy to detect, however. Home testing kits can detect the presence of the gas.
Health professionals used an awareness week this month to highlight what to look for in a kit. January is also Radon Awareness Month, according to the EPA.
Odorless, colorless and tasteless, the gas is created through the natural decay of uranium, a substance that can be found in rocks and soil, according to the American Lung Association. As it escapes the ground, it decays in the air and produces more radioactive particles.
When it vents outside, it is impossible to avoid but is in such small quantities that it is not considered a threat. But when it leaks into a home through cracks in floors or walls, it can build up to a dangerous level.
The American Lung Association also reports that concerns about radon escaping from building materials such as granite countertops have surfaced, but those sources have rarely proven to be problematic.
Homes with high levels of the gas can be fixed through venting techniques that are affordable and easy to install.
At-home test kits and digital detectors help people measure the amount of radon in their homes. Usually around $25, free kits can be requested from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which offers one kit a year to households.
