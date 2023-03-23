There will be temporary closures on some city streets for repairs to railroad crossings.
Joplin city departments are working with the Missouri Department of Transportation's rail division and the Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad to work on several crossings within Joplin. Work began earlier this week on the Pennsylvania Avenue and Joplin Avenue crossings near 10th Street.
Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed again when asphalt work can be completed. Joplin Avenue will remain closed until the asphalt work can be completed. Asphalt work is planned for Friday, weather permitting.
Illinois Avenue will be closed near 10th Street. That closing is expected to last through the weekend. It will be completed on Monday if weather allows, the city said.
Following the Illinois Avenue crossing being completed, the crossings on Main Street near 10th Street, St. Louis Avenue near Campbell Parkway, and Third and Fourth streets near School Avenue will be repaired. Each location is expected to be closed two to three days for the work.
