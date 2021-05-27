Flooding mustang

A car sprays floodwater Thursday as rolls along Murphy Boulevard in Joplin. The storm system downed some trees and power lines, but the major effect of the front was heavy rain. At the Joplin Regional Airport, about 3 inches of rain was recorded, but greater amounts were reported in the area. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

I was supposed to head to an appointment midafternoon but found my paths blocked due to flooded roads.

If you ventured out into Joplin earlier today, you likely have a similar story. Heavy rainfall led to flash flooding in numerous areas of town, including Murphy Boulevard along Landreth Park, along Campbell Parkway and even along some of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

So just how much rain did we get? And where were the worst hit areas? Reporter Joe Hadsall has been asking those questions today of emergency management officials; learn more in his story at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • The latest on a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in Anderson.
  • An update on two inmates who escaped from the Cherokee County Jail in Southeast Kansas earlier this week.
  • Details on who has been named Joplin's interim fire chief once Jim Furgerson retires next month.

All this and more is available 24/7 at joplinglobe.com. Stay safe out there.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.