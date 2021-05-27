I was supposed to head to an appointment midafternoon but found my paths blocked due to flooded roads.
If you ventured out into Joplin earlier today, you likely have a similar story. Heavy rainfall led to flash flooding in numerous areas of town, including Murphy Boulevard along Landreth Park, along Campbell Parkway and even along some of the city's busiest thoroughfares.
So just how much rain did we get? And where were the worst hit areas? Reporter Joe Hadsall has been asking those questions today of emergency management officials; learn more in his story at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in Anderson.
- An update on two inmates who escaped from the Cherokee County Jail in Southeast Kansas earlier this week.
- Details on who has been named Joplin's interim fire chief once Jim Furgerson retires next month.
All this and more is available 24/7 at joplinglobe.com. Stay safe out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.