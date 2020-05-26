With a series of votes, the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday approved more than $760,000 in collective pay increases for its employees during the next fiscal year.
Teachers, represented by the Joplin National Education Association, will receive an extra $493,456 in salaries next year. Ron Lankford, assistant superintendent for business services, said that an extra step was added to the district's salary schedule, meaning that "topped out" teachers were given an extra step into which to grow.
Board President Sharrock Dermott said the raises will help the district's ability to recruit new teachers and retain existing ones.
Another $69,941 was given to building engineers, custodians, bus drivers and maintenance employees, represented by the Joplin Education Support Professionals union.
Raises were also approved for personnel not represented by either union: $120,472 will go to clerical, Parents as Teachers, student services and food service employees; $10,917 will go to social workers, attendance officers and payroll clerks; and $65,243 will go to administrators.
In addition to the package of salary increases, the board approved renewals of agreements with the two unions. The agreements were negotiated earlier this spring. Crystal Stokes, vice president of the JNEA, said the agreement was ratified by 100% of its members.
The agreements and the salary schedule were approved with 5-0 votes.
In other meeting business:
• The board approved a shift in next school year's calendar, moving the start date from Monday, Aug. 24, to Thursday, Aug. 13. The early start also means an early end date of May 13, 2021.
Originally approved in December, district officials sought the earlier start in order to get students back to school after a pandemic-related shutdown, and to add flexibility in case the disease surges again, Dermott said.
"Another thing this does is create more balance on either side of the year," Dermott said during the meeting. "We'll now have more balanced fall and spring semesters."
With the exception of a parent-teacher conference date, other dates established in the original calendar will remain the same, said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services. The calendar includes 170 attendance days and features Christmas break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, and spring break from March 22 to 26.
• As part of its consent agenda, the board approved a change to its medication policy that prohibits the use of medical marijuana or marijuana-infused products on school property or during school events, but allows the use of CBD oil to treat students with epilepsy.
