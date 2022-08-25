Powershades

Lathe Lasiter on Thursday works on a welding table at PowerShades in Joplin. The company makes custom manual and automated window coverings for residential, and commercial or hospitality use. The operation was started in a business incubator space with help from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a business grow. 

The owners of PowerShades have developed a business based on technology-driven window shading systems. With a new facility on Range Line Road, they can consolidate all of their options under one roof. 

