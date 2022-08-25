Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a business grow.
The owners of PowerShades have developed a business based on technology-driven window shading systems. With a new facility on Range Line Road, they can consolidate all of their options under one roof.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Carthage accepting a replica Civil War cannon.
- An election issue dealing with recreational marijuana use.
- A lineup of speakers and performers at Crystal Bridges.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.