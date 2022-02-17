Closure of a section of Joplin's south Range Line Road to replace the bridge over the Kansas City Southern Railway line could begin as soon as the third week of April, an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday.
The state highway department had not known when it could schedule the start date of the project other than spring or summer because the contractor had been told that the materials for the job could be held up. Now the contractor expects those materials to be delivered soon and is targeting an April start, MoDOT regional engineer Marvin Morris told the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization at a meeting Thursday.
Though that time frame is penciled in, the contractor has some hurdles that could bring a delay, Morris added.
"They do not have all the approvals from the railroad yet" on MoDOT's construction plans, Morris said. There also has to be a 90-day notice to Liberty to disconnect a transmission electric line at the project site. That does not need to be done to start the job, but it would have to be deactivated before the contractor begins hoisting new girders to support the bridge.
"If he gets everything in place, he wants to close the road the third week of April," Morris said, referring to the project manager for the construction company, Hartman & Co. of Springfield.
Asked by Joplin's public works director and the JATSO chairman, David Hertzberg, when the heavily traveled business corridor could possibly reopen, Morris said the contract for the job specifies that the contractor has 87 days from the day the street is closed to finish the structural work. MoDOT will pay an incentive of $20,000 a day for every day the street reopens earlier than that.
Once the structural work is done, things like finishing sidewalks and cleaning the job site can be done without counting toward the 87 days. But because the start date was not known when the job contract was written, it has a final deadline of Nov. 1 to allow traffic flow via the bridge again.
The existing bridge was built in 1976 and carries nearly 25,000 vehicles per day. The new bridge will be 2 feet higher, 15 feet wider and 27 feet shorter than the existing span and include sidewalks on either side. It needs to be 2 feet higher to meet today's standards for double-stacked cargo containers hauled by trains, state officials said.
Replacement also is necessary because the bridge has needed constant maintenance in recent years. The deck overlay is coming apart, and the girders are in bad shape, MoDOT officials have said. They have had to shore up the bridge in places to keep it in service.
Construction is being funded by a $351 million program previously announced by Gov. Mike Parson to repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.
