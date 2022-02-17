Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at upcoming construction in Joplin that promises to cause some issues.
A bridge on Range Line Road near 29th Street is in need of replacement. MoDOT hopes to start construction in April, and the bridge will need to be closed for at least three months.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Joplin Schools planning for more than $5 million in building projects.
- A partnership between a church and prisoners for a unique blessing box.
- State lawmakers working to establish a Black history month.
We hope you stay warm this evening.
