Tickets are now on sale for Dream Theatre Troupe's next main stage show, an original play called “Rattlesnake.”
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and again June 11-13. It will take place at Studio 124, located at 124 S. Main St. in downtown Joplin.
The show, according to Becki Arnall, company founder, is an original play by Jonathon Peck and will premiere with the Joplin-based theater company as part of completion of his Ph.D. work. It was inspired by the playwright's own life as a father of a son prone to violent behaviors and a diagnosis of autism.
“Rattlesnake” is for mature audiences.
Tickets are $12; reservations are required. To purchase tickets, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/52693.
