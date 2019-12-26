This marks the 12th — and last — trails and connectivity column from the Joplin Young Professionals Network and a New Year’s resolution accomplished.
There has been so much more accomplished than just words to paper, though. In fact, 2019 was quite an exciting time to be in the Young Professionals Network of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce!
The Trails and Connectivity Chamber Work Group has had its eyes on the future in every sense of the term. Goals have been achieved, and new goals set and still overcome regardless of difficultly, funding or anything else for that matter. Relationships have been made, and determination, collaboration and tenacity showed in every step.
When I began writing this month, I was reminded of so many things, the first being how much fun I had just being involved. I was reminded of the first column I wrote in January about why trails are important to me and how they helped influence a choice I made to move here. Next, I thought of all the people I met along the way and how they became friends or helped me achieve success and clarity in my personal and professional lives. Memory after memory volunteered themselves of the conversations and introductions that were made while peddling my bike. The last thing brought to mind in this 60-second whirlwind of recollection and emotion is a simple but meaningful quote by Harvey Mackay: “A great accomplishment shouldn't be the end of the road, just the starting point for the next leap forward.”
As you and I now walk down the trail of reflection and examine just two accomplishments, I would pose a question to keep top of mind: Where will this next leap forward take us?
The Mohaska Trail in Joplin is complete. If you have not checked it out, please do, as there was so much effort involved in this project. Many entities and individuals took part in this gem that begins by Mercy Park and runs east before hooking up with 26th and Main streets. However, I believe that a special thank you is in order for city employees who spent so much time planning this trail to ensure it is just that — a gem. To me, this particular trail is a beacon of the future and shows what can be accomplished with collaboration.
The next leap forward for this particular section of trail is said to reach even farther south with the connection of the Tin Cup Trail. This would link midtown and the health care district all the way to Wildcat Glades, meaning that in a matter of minutes you could go from enjoying the arts and culture of the city to the beauty and relaxation of nature without starting an engine or battling traffic, without so much as a second thought.
All Kids Bike also was successfully brought to Joplin. As soon as this spring semester, kindergartners in Joplin will be learning to ride bikes at school. Businesses, individuals and our public education system came together to fully fund and ignite the passion for this program.
In just two months, every elementary school in Joplin was fully funded to purchase Stryder Bikes and certify the teachers to give lessons. All Kids Bike is a kindergarten curriculum that was brought to Joplin, empowering youths with all the health benefits of cycling while coupling the thrill of fun and freedom with mobility. This will not only lead to a healthier population but, like me and my family, help entice others to relocate their families for the education system that is in place. Like the dominoes falling to connect city districts, this will add to the workforce and prosperity that we already see.
To me, the future looks bright, and with the continued efforts of municipalities, public and private organizations, and individuals working together, it is only getting brighter. I will leave you with some food for thought as this small accomplishment of a New Year's resolution is completed.
These leaps and bounds are just two of many, and many more to come after that. Where will the next leap forward take the community, or where will it take the region as communities work together toward a common goal? What will the Joplin Trails Coalition’s work finishing the Ruby Jack bring? Or Neosho’s commitment to adding a world-class mountain bike park to the system of springs and waterways that make the town beautiful? How can you help guide the next leap forward?
Ray Moore is a member of the Young Professional's Network at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at moore1ray@gmail.com.
