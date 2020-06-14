Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Joplin on Sunday evening to hear messages of unity and racial equality during a special citywide service organized by area churches.
The service, called "Breathing Together: A Service of Lament and Hope" and held in cooperation with the Joplin Police Department, took place on a blocked-off section on Main Street between Fourth and Seventh streets. Representatives of 10 churches gave speeches for the first hour before the crowd was served a meal prepared by a Clark's Cuisine food truck.
"We're seeing rioting in cities across America right now because of the injustice of the death of George Floyd and others that preceded him," said James Whitford, an organizer and speaker for the event. "We feel called to action, and this was the action we decided on. It was to gather people together to talk about the tragedy and the evil of racism and to lament that, but then also to be hopeful for a future where things are different. We do that by coming together tonight and breaking bread together."
Travis Hurley, another organizer, estimated that more than 200 people representing 15 different church congregations had gathered for the service.
"What we wanted to do was have an opportunity for all of the area churches to come together and demonstrate to the community that we may have different congregations that we worship in, but we all come under the banner of the blood of Jesus Christ," Hurley said. "If we can come out for service like this, then there's a visible unity that can be displayed across different ethnic lines, socioeconomic lines, denominational lines, political lines and so on.
"We may have some differences among us. But we have something in common, and that's that our hope is found in Christ, and he's the one who brings us peace and he is the impetus for us to do the work of justice in our community," he said.
Sunday marked the 20th day after the death of Floyd, a black man who died while handcuffed after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Video of Floyd's death went viral on various social media platforms, sparking countless protests — and in some cases, riots — across the country and world.
"When you see turmoil going on in our country and our own community, there are no quick fixes," Hurley said. "And if you haven't been building relationships across lines with people who don't look like you, then you're paralyzed when things like this happen. So we're hoping that tonight is the launching pad. We hope that people will not just have this service, but stay for a meal and eat with someone they don't know. Get to know them. Let this be the starting point for change that sweeps across our community and beyond."
The service intentionally bore a resemblance to the countless peaceful demonstrations that had taken place around Joplin in prior weeks, according to Matthew McBirth, diversity director at Ozark Christian College.
"We want to get into that spirit of peaceful protest," McBirth said. "Also, you want people to understand that this stuff takes place in our town. We didn't want to have this service inside one church or one building because this is bigger than that. We want people to hear us and see us."
The location of the service was also significant, McBirth said, because it was just a block from the corner of Second Street and Wall Avenue, which was the site of the 1903 lynching of Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old black man.
"We want to keep Thomas Gilyard in mind because this is an issue that's also been a part of our community," he said. "As much as we may like to think we live in our own bubble, that there's no racism or (social injustices) here, that simply isn't true."
Jaron Scott, associate pastor at Christ's Church of Joplin, said it was important for "the faith community, specifically, to gather and orient ourselves around future action."
"We definitely wanted to be in the city, in the middle of everything, where someone can hear us and see us," Scott said. "If you just look around and see all of the people who showed up tonight, I think that just says that we're ready for something to happen and we're ready for change. We've just walked up to the starting line, and we're ready to run."
