An existing regional economic development organization has a new name, new leadership and new economic-growth objectives, it was announced Friday.
The former Joplin Regional Partnership has been rebranded as the MOKAN (Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas) Regional Partnership. Its focus, said MOKAN board chairman Brent Baker, centers on regional collaboration and economic growth in seven counties in three states.
“We never were solely focused on Joplin, but the name Joplin sometimes caused a few people to wonder if our focus was really regional,” he said, speaking of the organization’s former name. “We all know that Joplin is a key part of this region, (but) we also know that our communities around us are a part of what makes (the region) a success.”
“Moving forward,” Baker said, “we’re going to have people really focused on making sure the region continues to grow together. To that end, Tony Robyn was named MOKAN director, with Morris Glaze tabbed to concentrate on the four Missouri counties (Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton) and Steve Gilbert focusing on Crawford and Cherokee counties in Kansas, and Ottawa County in Oklahoma.
The new partnership, Robyn said, “is part of a broader effort to look across state lines, to look across communities, and working with different business leaders, site selectors and relaters to identify what those different opportunities are,” he said, and how the communities in those seven counties can grow economically via several key strategies.
Those strategies include:
• Creating data-driven business attraction.
• Certifying and marketing industrial sites.
• Providing incentives for creating higher-paying jobs.
• Meeting with existing industry leaders to remove growth restrictions.
Another key factor, said Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce director Toby Teeter, will be the distribution of key economic data — a “pipeline of information" — shared on a monthly basis to communities across the seven counties.
The organization “will be focused on all phases of economic development,” Teeter said. “Not only attracting (new growth), but servicing our existing industries.” There needs to be a better understanding “of what we can do as a community to grow businesses, attract new industries here, certify more industrial sites” and aggressively pursue economic development opportunities “to every corner of our region."
“It’s all about regional collaboration,” added Gilbert, the former Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce president. “Everybody has limited resources (as individual entities). So if we can partner up and collaborate together, it will prove significant.”
