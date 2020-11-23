Opponents of a Joplin mask requirement have relaunched recall petitions for the six Joplin City Council members who voted to put the ordinance in place.
The petitions target Mayor Ryan Stanley, Diane Reid Adams, Keenan Cortez, Anthony Monteleone, Chuck Copple and Christina Williams. Three council members, Doug Lawson, Phil Stinnett and Gary Shaw, voted against mandating protective masks to try to reduce the quickly climbing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Representatives of the city's health care providers — Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Joplin Community Clinic, Access Family Health Care, Kansas City University-Joplin, and the Joplin and Jasper County health departments — sent a letter Nov. 16 to cities in Jasper and Newton counties as well as the county commissions asking for action.
There was about three hours of public comments, including those from representatives of the health care institutions, at a special meeting Thursday night at which the council determined that masks are needed again. The measure went into effect immediately, requiring people to wear masks when they are in public places such as retail stores.
Exceptions to the ordinance are made for people with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing the masks.
Abbie Covington, a Joplin woman who is among the leaders of the anti-mask effort, said that she and others were at the Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop on Sunday collecting signatures on the recall petitions. Another signing event is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday in front of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., she said.
The petitions are not new.
"A few months ago we started a recall, and then I decided to give the council a chance," Covington said. She also had some other things to work on at the time and put the recall drive aside temporarily. But she said she grew concerned again after seeing several recent council decisions, including the mask requirement, that she believes were not responsive to constituents who voiced a point of view on matters coming before the council.
She said another example of the council not voting in accordance with resident preference was the recent award of a bid for trash service to a new company rather than keeping the city's existing service.
The health professionals who spoke Thursday did not offer any scientific evidence that masks would reduce transmission infection other than their word. "They are not offering any solutions. We have two hospitals in our city ... and the only solution is a mask mandate," she said.
"We had scientific evidence, but the council already had the decision made going into the meeting," she contended. "They are not hearing anybody else" but the health care providers.
Covington also contends that the council violated the state Sunshine Law on open meetings because several members of the City Council were in the council dining room adjoining the meeting chambers before the meeting. She alleges the council used that time to decide how they would vote on the mask issue.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the council was eating dinner, which council members have done for years.
"We were not talking any city business," he said.
"I looked to the city attorney for his guidance. It's my understanding we're within Sunshine Law compliance to break bread together."
Council member Diane Reid Adams, one of those subject to the recall petitions, said the council ate chicken sandwiches and talked about a hunting trip that Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez had been on last week.
"We all know enough not to conduct a secret meeting," she said. "That would be ridiculous."
Assistant City Attorney Jordan Paul there Section 610.010 of the Sunshine Law that allows public bodies to gather for social occasions. In those instances, the council does not discuss any city business or policy. "It is not a public meeting as designated by statute" on those occasions, he said.
Jean Maneke, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association, said case law is clear on the issue.
"There are several cases in past years that have addressed the issue of members of public bodies gathering in numbers constituting a quorum for social purposes. The sunshine law does specifically say in its definitions that a 'public meeting' doesn’t include an informal gathering of members for 'social purposes' where there’s no intent to circumvent the law."
Covington said she called 911 and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department to report what she believed was an illegal meeting. She said the sheriff did not respond, but Joplin police did. She was told the Joplin Police Department does not investigate violations of the Sunshine Law, also known as the Open Records and Open Meetings Law.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser said, "Historically, if we get a complaint about a city government or a city official, we always refer those to the Highway Patrol. I feel it is inappropriate for me to investigate someone I deal with on a daily basis."
Paul said complaints or questions on the open meetings law usually go to the state attorney general's office, which could investigate or refer it to a law enforcement agency if it is warranted.
Reid Adams said of the recall effort mounted against her, "I know I have always voted the way my constituents ask me to." She keeps a record of all the calls and emails she receives and the action they seek and votes according to the majority.
The mayor said the recall process is a rigorous one. "I trust the process," he said. "I certainly would not try to undermine it because I feel like it's rigorous for a reason."
It will require an estimated 6,500 signatures of registered voters to force a recall election, but City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer said she is waiting on county clerks in Jasper and Newton counties to verify the exact number that would be needed.
In response to the recall effort, Cortez said, "I have confidence in my record as a member of the Joplin City Council. I do understand the concerns that some citizens may have with the recent passing of the mask ordinance; however, I stand by my vote and would do it again if I found that would be in the best interest of the citizens of this community."
Monteleone said, "One of the things I love about Joplin is her people aren't shy about letting me know where they stand on the issues. That makes my job a lot easier. I'm grateful to these constituents for showing me exactly how they feel."
Copple and Williams said they did not wish to comment on the recall effort.
