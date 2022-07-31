Voters who live in the Summit Ridge subdivision and some on West 32nd Street that were recently annexed into the city limits of Joplin will be able to vote on the city of Joplin's Proposition Public Safety tax proposal Tuesday.
Some of those residents contacted city officials earlier this summer saying they would not be able to vote on the city question because annexation occurred too close to the election. In addition to those who live in Summit Ridge, city officials learned that residents of duplexes in the area of 4005 W. 32nd St. were affected.
City Council members discussed it at a meeting July 18. Council members asked the city clerk, Holly Nagy, to contact the Jasper and Newton county clerks to see if there was any way recently annexed residents could vote on the property tax question. The proposal would increase property and personal property taxes significantly to increase police and fire wages and pay for other public safety needs.
The Newton County clerk, Tami Owens, consulted the state's election official, the secretary of state's office, about what the law allowed. She said she learned it would be acceptable to provide nonpartisan ballots with only the Joplin election question on it, which her office already had available.
Owens said Friday that it normally takes about three months to update county records so that annexed voters are matched with the entities in which they live to provide those ballots, such as cities, fire districts and road districts.
In this case, the annexations were submitted only a day before the deadline to certify ballots for the Aug. 2 election, which did not give county offices time to make those matches. The ballots had to be ready by the time absentee voting started June 21.
Work must be done to change county geographic information system mapping, Owens said. "Then we, in turn, have to make that change in our voter rolls, which is not an easy process. It is very time consuming," Owens wrote in the email to the city.
Owens said annexed residents will vote in the same precinct they have in previous elections.
"We have briefed the polling judges on how to handle the situation when an affected voter comes in to the polls on Aug. 2. The voter will receive their ballot and then be given the nonpartisan ballot," Owens told the city clerk in the email.
There were no annexations on the Jasper County side of Joplin affected.
