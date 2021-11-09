PITTSBURG, Kan. — An opening reception for an artist’s exhibit in Porter Hall, home to the Pittsburg State University art department, is planned for noon Wednesday and is open to the public.
"Bound" features the work of Jessica McGan, a baker/decorator and production.
She specializes in fine binding, book repair and print making. She works with local printers as a special project binder and completes repairs for bookstores and private clients.
Her exhibit at PSU will be on display in the Harry Krug Gallery through Dec. 10. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
