PITTSBURG, Kan. — The work of senior art students at Pittsburg State University is being exhibited in “Familiarity” in Harry Grug Gallery through May 12.
A reception for the artists is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the gallery, with the artists discussing their works beginning at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Student artists are Brianna Carranza, George Hatcher, Destiny Ray, Montana Watts and Katie Wells.
The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Details: 620-235-4302.
